Everything Elton John and David Furnish have said about baby number three

The Rocket Man singer and husband David welcomed their sons via a surrogate – do they want to expand their family?

Singer Elton John and his husband of nine years David Furnish are parents to two sons, Zachary, 12, and Elijah, ten.

The legendary songwriter, 76, and David, 60, adore their boys, with Elton previously telling The Today Show: "That was the greatest decision I've made - well - we've made, in the last six years, is to have those boys." The Glastonbury headliner added: "They're our primary concern. They're the things that come first and foremost."

Elton may be in his seventies but given that several older famous men like Al Pacino continue to welcome babies in their senior years, could the Rocket Man star be considering expanding his family with a third child? Find out more below…

Elton John's children with David Furnish

The couple welcomed their first son, Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John, via a surrogate on Christmas Day in 2010.

Elton and David opted for surrogacy in accordance with the Centre for Surrogate Parenting in Encino, California, and just three years later, they used the same surrogate to welcome their second son, Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John in 2013.

The singer said at the time in a statement: "Both of us have longed to have children, but the reality that we now have two sons is almost unbelievable."

Elton and David chose to keep the name of their surrogate secret from the public to protect her identity.

Elton John on giving Zachary a sibling

In a past interview with The Guardian, Elton said it was inevitable that his eldest child would face pressure over his family life as he is growing up, so wanted to give him a sibling.

"I think it's difficult to be an only child, and to be an only child of someone famous," he said.

"I want him to have a sibling so he has someone to be with. I know when he goes to school there's going to be an awful lot of pressure, and I know he's going to have people saying, 'You don't have a mummy.'

"It's going to happen. We talked about it before we had him. I want someone to be at his side and back him up. We shall see."

Elton John on baby number three

Might Elton and David consider having another sibling for their two boys?

The Your Song singer spoke on the subject back in 2019, telling The Sun: "That's it, I mean we're too old to have anymore."

He continued: "If we were 20 years, 15 years younger, we'd have probably had another one at least. But with the boys we've got enough on our hands."

Elton John on fatherhood

Elton absolutely loves being a dad and previously told The Mirror: "Having children changed everything about my life. I've learned that the simplest things in life, like having a minute with them, are worth more than any painting, any photograph, any house or hit record."

He added: "Before we had the children we just had our lives and we would spend money because we didn't have anything else to focus on. We have really toned things down because we have enough stuff. There is nothing else we need."

Elton John's parenting rule

Elton is not short of cash, however, he and David are determined to teach their sons the value of money and to not take their huge fortune for granted.

Back in 2015, he told The Guardian: "I'm their dad, I'm famous, they live an extraordinary life.David and I talk about it all the time, we're fully aware of the pitfalls that might happen. They are spoilt in the way they live and how they're living, but they're not spoilt when it comes to the rules they have to live by.

"They get £3 pocket money, but £1 is for charity, £1 is for saving and £1 is for spending, they get three coins and put them in separate jars.

"And they have to work for it – help in the kitchen, help in the garden. They've got to learn the value of doing something and earning something for themselves."