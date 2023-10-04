Elton John's husband David Furnish reveals sons' special gift in sweet photo

Sir Elton John and David Furnish tend to keep their two sons out of the spotlight, but they do occasionally provide glimpses into their family life.

This week, David revealed a sweet gesture from Zachary, 12, Elijah, ten, and their parents. He re-shared an image to his Instagram Stories that showed a beautiful pink plant that the family had sent to Jake Shears in honour of his birthday.

The singer sweetly captioned his photo: "THANK YOU @eltonjohn @davidfurnish Elijah and Zachary!!! Love you!!!"

WATCH: Elton John’s sons support their dad in adorable video

The family always makes an effort for birthdays, with Elton and David's sons going all out for the superstar's 76th earlier this year. The legendary singer took to Instagram on his special day back in March to share some photos of the previous day's festivities.

One of them showed red and gold helium balloons arranged to spell out: "Happy Birthday Daddy 76". More balloons and illustrations could just be seen at the bottom of the picture. Elton gushed in the caption: "I absolutely loved my birthday! A magical day with @davidfurnish and our beautiful sons".

© Instagram David re-shared the sweet photo on Instagram

He continued: "From the most spectacular cake – the gift of 100 oak trees grown from acorns of the old tree that has been gracing my driveway for centuries, it was a real celebration. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the friends and fans who sent flowers and beautiful messages".

The star also shared a picture of 3D letters spelling out "DADDY 76", the aforementioned saplings and a cake decorated with figurines of Elton playing the piano, David gazing at him from the top of the piano, and their two sons sliding down a large keyboard next to the couple.

Elton's followers flooded to the comments to share their well wishes. They included Donatella Versace, who wrote: "Amazing… Happy birthday Elton… Love you" and his long-time lyricist Bernie Taupin, who added: "What a beautiful day, so well deserved, [red heart emojis]".

© Getty The boys with David and their godmother, Lady Gaga

"I hope it'll be a great year for you," wrote one fan, while another commented: "Happy birthday, that cake looks like a family portrait… Beautiful… Thank you for the music, God bless you with many more happy healthy birthdays". A third added: "Wow! Amazing day. Thank you for sharing it and happy belated birthday Sir".

There were more celebrations in order a few months later when David revealed that the family had expanded – adding two sweet puppies to their brood. The couple adopted two French bulldogs, one with light brown and white markings while the other was entirely black.

© Getty The star performing at Glastonbury Festival 2023

The two puppies are already pros at posing for adorable photos, as they stared cutely at the camera. In a sweet caption, David said: "Here we grow again. Meet the two newest additions to the Furnish-John family - Regine and Nicole."

He finished off the post with the rocket emoji and a string of dog emojis. He also tagged Elizabeth Hurley's son, Damian, who he revealed was behind the capture of the adorable snaps. Fans were instantly besotted with the two new arrivals, as one enthused: "They are the sweetest cuddliest pups!"