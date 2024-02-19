Sarah Jessica Parker's son James shares unseen family photos

Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick recently cherished moments of togetherness with their eldest son, James Wilkie Broderick.

The 21-year-old took to social media to share snapshots of what seemed to be an idyllic family outing amidst nature.

One photo captures James, dressed in a cozy purple sweater and light gray jeans, standing tall beside his father, the iconic star of Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

The 61-year-old actor's casual demeanor, accented by distressed jeans and a light jacket over a blue shirt, complemented the laid-back vibe of their excursion.

Another heartwarming photo showcases Matthew and Sarah Jessica, side by side, against the backdrop of a setting sun, enveloped by the tranquility of a grassy trail.

The location of their stroll remained a mystery, yet a whimsical sign, captured in James's carousel of images, hinted at the possibility of hedgehogs crossing their path, adding a touch of enchantment to their adventure.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are also parents to twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, aged 14.

The family of five shared a rare and intimate selfie in November 2023, where they huddled together, exuding warmth and affection.

Previously, they graced the premiere of the Broadway sensation Some Like It Hot in December 2022, showcasing their close-knit bond.

The couple has historically kept their family life away from the limelight, yet Sarah Jessica occasionally celebrates life's significant moments with her followers.

On James's 20th birthday, she shared a throwback picture, reflecting on the transformative joy his arrival brought into their world.

"Today the kaleidoscope spins with all the memories. In all the glorious shapes, changes and perspectives you have brought to our lives," she expressed, commemorating his influence on their lives.

As James turned 19, a student at the prestigious Brown University, Sarah Jessica shared her mixed emotions on his burgeoning independence.

"He doesn’t wake with us. He is in his life. Away. In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details," she mused, her words painting a picture of a mother's tender bittersweet sentiments as she watches her child navigate adulthood.

Sarah Jessica's protective nature is more pronounced when it comes to her daughters, yet she revealed a touching moment in 2022 when they expressed awe at seeing their mother on the cover of Vogue.

"I didn’t know they were aware of Vogue," she said, moved by their reaction. This tender family anecdote was shared during her conversation with Vogue for the "Life in Looks" series.

In September 2022, the entire family stepped out for the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 in New York City, a rare public appearance that underscored their unity and the special place the arts hold in their collective heart.

