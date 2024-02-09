Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's recent announcement and the change to their family unit

Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick have proved themselves to be so popular in the UK, that they recently announced that they would be extending their time in London, where their show, Plaza Suite, is running at the Savoy Theatre in the West End.

This is an exciting time for the celebrity couple, who are used to the fast-paced life in New York City, but for the past few weeks have been experiencing all that London has to offer instead.

Their time away from home has likely had an impact on their entire family unit, as their teenage twins, Tabitha and Loretta, 14, are assumed to have come with their parents, meaning a big adventure for them too.

The twins are already facing a big change later this year, as they move to high school to complete their final years of study.

Sarah and Matthew are also parents to son James Wilkie, 21, who lives away from home at college. Living in London for several months is sure to be an exciting experience for the celebrity couple and their twins, who have grown up in New York's iconic West Village.

© Jason Mendez Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick with their three children

Sarah and Matthew are notoriously private about their family life but previously opened up about their favorite places in New York City during an interview with Bruce Bozzi for iHeart podcast Table for Two back in 2023.

She told Bruce that while the family tend to prefer staying in to eat, their favorite restaurant was Genes, where they go most Sundays.

She explained: "We cook five to six nights a week... it’s a huge source of pride for us... on Sundays we go to Genes... it’s a portrait of a local restaurant. If you walk in there you're bound to see five or seven of the same people you see every time you go there.

"One of the most beautiful little bars ever. The most lovely servers. I have the same thing every time."

© Getty Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker have been in London for the past few weeks

The down-to-earth actress also spoke about raising her children to work hard for the things they want while still having access to what they need.

"I think it's a great way of living for children that their needs are met – to be fed, safe and loved, the important things in life: books and food and interesting experiences, and they're warm in the winter and cool in summer," Sarah said.

© Instagram Sarah Jessica Parker's family are incredibly close

"But they should pine for things, they should want things. And we should also be interested in, how do they contribute to the things?"

So far, London has been a hit with Sarah and her family from the sounds of the star's posts on social media.

© Instagram The Carrie Bradshaw actress lives in NYC's West Village

The Carrie Bradshaw actress recently wrote: "Walking around. London. It’s nice seeing new things. Reading new things. Signs. Even directions. Finding our shops. Learning the Tube. The buses. Which one gets me where I need to go. On time. X, SJ."

