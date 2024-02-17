Kourtney Kardashian showcases incredible curves in skintight dress three months after giving birth

Kourtney Kardashian put her sensational curves on display for an impromptu photoshoot this week – and red is certainly her color.

The 44-year-old joined millions of people in celebrating Valentine's Day and dressed for the occasion by wearing a skintight red dress that showcased her incredible physique.

Sharing a carousel of photos on Friday, Kourtney – who gave birth to her fourth child, Rocky 13, on November 1 – posed beside a huge bouquet of red roses inside her temporary home Down Under.

© Instagram Kourtney looked gorgeous in her skintight dress

The Kardashians star is currently in Australia with her children Penelope, and Reign, and her baby boy with husband Travis Barker, who is touring in the country with Blink-182.

Kourtney looked exquisite in the photos, slipping into the figure-hugging number that boasted long sleeves with feathered cuffs, a high neck, cut-out back, and a maxi length.

She added black, pointed-toe shoes with lace detailing, and kept her accessories limited to a couple of rings.

© Instagram Kourtney matched her huge bouquet of red roses

To complete her vampy look, she wore her dark hair down and straight in a center parting and opted for sultry makeup with bronzed cheeks, a smokey eye, and glossy, nude lips.

Kourtney and Travis welcomed their first child together on November 1, 2023, at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The couple are already parents to six children between them.

© Instagram Kourtney's dress boasted a cut-out back

Kourtney shares sons Mason, 14, and Reign, nine, plus daughter Penelope, 11, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis, meanwhile, is a father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Earlier this month, Landon revealed that he has yet to hold his half-brother due to being afraid of babies.

"I'm a little bit scared of babies. I have a baby fear," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I feel like giving him until one." He added: "They are just so fragile; you know what I'm saying. I love him, he's the most adorable baby ever, though."

© Instagram Kourtney added a sultry makeup look

Kourtney and Travis underwent a trying process to conceive, including multiple rounds of IVF treatments, which were publicly documented on The Kardashians.

In a surprising twist, Kourtney conceived naturally after ceasing IVF in late 2022, a development she referred to as "God's plan", and announced her pregnancy at one of Travis' shows, which you can see in the video below.

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian's unique pregnancy announcement

Shortly before Rocky's birth, she was rushed to the hospital to undergo "urgent fetal surgery".

"I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," she said at the time as she thanked "the incredible doctors for saving our baby's life".

"I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant," she added.

Kourtney gave birth to Rocky 13 on November 1, 2023

When Rocky finally arrived, the couple's fans weren't surprised after his name was confirmed.

Rocky 13 carries personal significance for the couple, particularly for Travis who had consistently expressed his fondness for the name during Kourtney's pregnancy.

© Instagram Travis and Kourtney conceived naturally after several rounds of IVF

Explaining the inspiration behind his son's moniker during a conversation with his daughter, Alabama, for Complex's GOAT Talk video series last July, Travis revealed why it appealed to him.



He said: "Rocky George played guitar for [the band] Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time… And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time."

