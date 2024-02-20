Kourtney Kardashian's lookalike daughter Penelope is her mom's twin in new family photos

Kourtney Kardashian has shared another peek into her Australian adventure with her family while they support Travis Barker on his Blink-182 tour.

The 44-year-old posted a carousel of images on Instagram on Tuesday from backstage at her husband's show in Sydney on Saturday, where she was joined by her daughter, Penelope, 11, son, Reign, nine, and baby boy Rocky, three months.

Kourtney looked incredible wearing an oversized T-shirt with a pair of lace-up black heels that elongated her legs – but it was her resemblance to her daughter that got fans talking.

In one photo, Kourtney can be seen holding up her phone to take a mirror selfie while Penelope stands behind her looking at the camera.

With their matching shoulder-length hair and similar facial features, Kourtney's followers were quick to comment on Penelope's likeness to her famous mom.

"P is mini you more than ever," one commented. A second said: "The cutest ever!" A third added: "Penelope is so pretty".

Other images show Penelope and Reign messing around in the background while Kourtney poses in various places with baby Rocky in a pushchair.

Her eldest son, Mason, 14, appears to have remained in California, as have Travis' children. The couple are parents to six kids between them.

Kourtney shares her three kids with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis, meanwhile, is a father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney and Travis welcomed their first child together, Rocky, on November 1, 2023, at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

They underwent multiple rounds of IVF treatments to try and conceive, but in a surprising twist, Kourtney became pregnant naturally after ceasing IVF in late 2022, a development she referred to as "God's plan".

Shortly before Rocky's birth, she was rushed to the hospital to undergo "urgent fetal surgery".

"I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," she said at the time as she thanked "the incredible doctors for saving our baby's life".

"I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant," she added.

Meanwhile, Kourtney has been documenting her family's picturesque journey Down Under on Instagram, sharing moments from Sydney's stunning beaches to local eateries, all while supporting Travis, 48, on the Australian leg of his tour.

The Kardashian family has made quite the impression since landing in Australia. After arriving, Kourtney and Travis ventured to Bondi Beach, where they made a point to sample local cuisine, stopping at Bonditony's Burger Joint.

Their trip also included a visit to Funky Pies, a vegan café, where they engaged with fans.

Owner of Funky Pies Angie Stephenson told HELLO! that the couple "were beautifully polite and courteous," adding they were "delighted to discover a 100 percent vegan eatery".

While Travis proceeded to Perth for the tour's kick-off, Kourtney remained in Sydney with the kids, making the most of their stay. They indulged in ice cream at Gelato Messina and explored vintage clothing at UTURN.

