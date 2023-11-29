Mia Regan unveils hair transformation in candid new photo

It's no secret that Mia Regan is a style icon. Her daring hairstyles which have included everything from cascading blonde locks to a mullet-style do are always bang-on trend.

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old took to her Instagram account to reveal she has switched it up once again and has gone back to her roots. Mia explained she has said goodbye to her iconic vibrant-blonde shade and has decided on her au natural muted blonde hue.

Mia has chosen to say good by to her platinum tresses

Captioning the post, she penned: "Much needed trim @lilibridgerrr & natural colour back @harrietmuldoon." In the image, the star was rocking choppy mid-length locks and a chunky fringe.

Mia's choice to soften her brilliant blonde comes as a surprise as her former bold hair colour often took front and centre of her stylish model shots, but it's safe to say that however she chooses to rock her tresses, she never fails to look chic.

The star has previously been seen experimenting with balayage. In October last year, she was pictured adding almost entirely chestnut brown with vibrant blonde ends which certainly went down well with fans.

"You look amazing in this picture," one penned. A second added: "Love this look!". A third replied: "Haircut," alongside a heart eyes emoji.

Mia's locks went down a treat in this photo with her beau Romeo Beckham

In December 2021, Mia's hadn't yet added her brilliant fringe we see her with now and had her tresses chopped all the same length in a fabulously flattering blunt mid-length chop which she sported in a sweet photo beside her boyfriend Romeo Beckham.

"Ro-ro and I," she penned in the caption. "Loved ur hair here," one fan commented. A second added: "I love your hair!" It wasn't just Mia's fabulous do that took centre as she also donned a silky bandana-inspired top and grey tracksuit bottoms whilst posing for the mirror selfie with her beau.

Mia and Romeo started dating in 2019, after meeting through mutual friends. However, they briefly split in July 2022 after three years together just weeks after Romeo's brother Brooklyn tied the knot with his now-wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

Mia and Romeo rekindled their romance in November 2022 and are rarely seen without each other. Romeo even sealed the deal with a tattoo dedicated to his beloved and had her nickname "Mooch," on his arm.