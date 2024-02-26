Hilary Swank, 49, reveals what surprised her the most about motherhood since welcoming twins

Hilary Swank, at 49, has stepped into the realm of motherhood with an open heart and boundless enthusiasm, finding the experience to surpass all her expectations.

Since welcoming her twins last April, the Academy Award-winning actress has navigated the joys and challenges of parenting, including the inevitable sleepless nights.

Yet, for Hilary, every moment is a treasure. "It’s way more fun, it’s way more exciting than I ever imagined," she shared with Page Six, reflecting on the profound joy her children have brought into her life.

The Boys Don't Cry star has generally maintained a private life, especially when it comes to her family.

However, in a heartfelt Valentine's Day post, she introduced her twins to the world. Sharing an adorable snapshot of Aya and Ohm in whimsical onesies and sunhats against a beach backdrop, Hilary creatively used green sea glass to spell out their names.

"I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I’ll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first," she expressed, humorously adding, "P.S. Who else has babies that think sand is edible?"

The announcement of her pregnancy in October 2022 was met with mixed reactions, given her age.

Yet, Hilary views her journey into motherhood at 48 not as a hindrance but as an enriching chapter of her life. "I think there’s exhaustion no matter how old you are," she stated, dismissing the notion that age significantly impacts the challenges of parenting.

"You can be in your 20s and still be exhausted being a new mom. I think it comes with the territory."

Hilary and her husband, Philip Schneider, whom she wed in 2018, now share the beautiful chaos of raising Aya and Ohm together.

Amidst her personal joy, Hilary continues to shine professionally. Her latest project, Ordinary Angels, a poignant drama that explores the themes of family—both the one we're born into and the one we choose—recently premiered.

Hilary took to social media to share her thoughts on the film, which has garnered critical acclaim and resonated deeply with audiences, as evidenced by its impressive scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

