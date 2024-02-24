Kyra Sedgwick makes very surprising revelation about rarely-seen son with Kevin Bacon's childhood

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick may just be the coolest celebrity parents around, with the pair sharing children Sosie Bacon, also an actress, and Travis Bacon, a musician and composer.

Kyra, 58, was the latest guest judge on the hit reality competition show RuPaul's Drag Race, where she judged the infamous Snatch Game, a parody of '60s game show Match Game, where contestants impersonate different celebrities to comedic effect.

At the top of the episode's runway portion, RuPaul introduced Kyra as this week's guest, and she enthusiastically gushed: "It's so exciting to be here!"

She continued: "My whole family, we are all huge fans of drag," and Ru joked: "Well let's see if they're still huge fans after your performance tonight," which had everyone else chuckling.

Although the episode ended with a difficult elimination, prior to the decisive judging moments, when the competing queens filmed Untucked (a companion show that captures backstage moments after judges' critiques), Kyra joined the group.

As the queens warmly welcomed her, she stated: "You guys are just incredible! I've always been a huge fan of drag," before surprisingly adding: "I actually took my son Travis to his first drag show when he was eight." Check out a glimpse of the talented Bacon family below...

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's complete family band with their children

Kyra emotionally continued: "It's a deep, complex, and difficult art form that you all have given yourselves over to. And the costumes, and the presentation, and then trying to come up with a character, I mean, my god! It's wildly impressive.

"It's like you're your own writer, director, producer, actor, and financier, it's amazing," she shared, and one of the contestants, named Plane Jane (who eventually won the week's challenge) responded: "I personally really appreciated your critiques on the main stage.

© Getty Images Kyra revealed that she took Travis to his first drag show when he was just eight years old

"Your words were very kind, but you actually gave us constructive criticism, which shows that you really care. And that means a lot to us, especially right now, to have an ally like you," which touched Kyra dearly.

Kevin, 65, is just as huge a fan of the show, openly sharing praise when Drag Race performed a parody of Footloose (which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary) for their previous season's musical challenge, titled Wigloose, and specifically shouted out contestant Loosey Laduca, who played a version of him called "Heaven Bacon."

© Getty Images Kyra and Kevin are both huge supporters of drag and the LGBTQ+ community

The musical tackled the subject of drag bans in a small town, mirroring the plot of the original 1984 film, and while it was filmed in 2022, ended up becoming quite pertinent when it aired in 2023, due to the increasing oppressive bills proposed against LGBTQ+ and drag communities.

Kevin shared his support for drag and the show on his Instagram soon after the musical aired, writing: "Big shoutout to @rupaulsdragrace's Wigloose: the RuSical (and props to Heaven Bacon)."

He added: "With all the recent anti-drag bills, this came at just the right time. Drag is an art and drag is a right," and was even part of a video that aired during the season finale which featured other LGBTQ+ activists, calling for support against bans on drag and queer rights in the country.

