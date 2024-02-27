Meet Megan Fox's three sons she co-parents with ex-husband Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox has a busy schedule as an actress who continues to rise to the top in action films like Expend4bles and Johnny & Clyde. But away from the spotlight, the star, 37, is a mom of three boys whom she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Megan first became a mother in 2012 after the birth of her oldest son Noah. She then became a mom again in 2014 and for a third time in 2016. The Good Mourning star had her first son after two years of marriage to the Beverly Hills 90210 actor. The couple met on the set of the sitcom Hope & Faith when Megan was just 18 years old.

The pair became engaged in 2006 but broke off their engagement in 2009 before getting engaged again in 2010, and hosted their wedding days after their engagement announcement. The pair split in 2015, before reconciling in 2016.

In May 2020, Brian announced that he and Megan had separated after nearly 10 years of marriage. The Big Gold Brick star filed for divorce from Brian for a second time in 2020 and they finalized their divorce in October 2021.

Get to know the pair's three young sons whom they co-parent…

Noah

Noah Shannon, 11, is Megan's oldest son who was born on 27 September 2012. The Taurus actress broke the news via Facebook writing: "We have been very lucky to have had a peaceful few weeks at home, but I would like to release this myself before others do."

She shared his sex, name, and birthday, adding that, "He is healthy, happy, and perfect." Megan has spoken about how his personality has blossomed as he has grown. She shared that at age two he loved to don dresses.

"Sometimes, he'll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses sometimes," the actress told The Talk in 2019. "And I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there, here in California, he still has little boys going, 'Boys don't wear dresses,' or 'Boys don't wear pink.' "

She revealed how she handles the teasing Noah received. "I'm trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says," she said, revealing that she reads books to him about self-acceptance. "Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want," she explained.

Noah has other passions. Megan has revealed his musical talents, saying, "He can learn Mozart's concerto in an hour", calling him an "artist" during an interview with Sports Illustrated in 2023.

Bodhi

Bodhi Ransom was born on 12 February 2014 with a name that holds two special meanings close to his mother's heart. "In Buddhism, it's the point when Buddha became enlightened and he reached nirvana, he was sitting beneath the Bodhi tree," Fox explained in an interview with Conan O'Brien in 2014, adding that his name also pays homage to Patrick Swayze's character in Point Break.

His unusual middle name belonged to her great-grandfather. Megan keeps her children away from the limelight when it comes to social media but there was a time when she would offer fans a snippet of her personal life.

In 2015, the Transformers actress posted a sweet closeup of little Bodhi with the caption - "Bodhi: Stunner. Clown. Unicorn". In a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit interview, Megan revealed that he is the "classic middle child" who tries to do the right thing - "there’s no room to be bad," she said.

Journey

Megan's youngest was born with the middle name 'River' on 4 August 2016. Upon their reconciliation, the pair announced that they were expecting a third child.

Speaking to Extra at the time, Megan said: "I feel great. I love being pregnant. I feel so productive creating a human person that I'm so excited to meet because I know that I have such a spiritual connection to them."

In the same Sports Illustrated Swimsuit interview, the Midnight in the Switchgrass star shared a rare insight into Journey's personality, saying that he is "naughty and mischievous," yet "charming and so so cute." She also gave an insight into his intellectual mind, recalling: "When he was 3, he already knew like 1,600 species of dinosaurs."

Megan and Brian have spoken about how they have found their co-parenting groove. Brian has said that they "co-parent really well together" and that they share custody with a healthy amount of respect for the other parent's time with the boys.

But that doesn't mean that Megan doesn't experience some 'mom guilt'. "I get in the bath and cry a lot about it because it is hard," she has admitted. "Not because of pressures that anybody else or society puts on you, but it is just hard being separated from them in that way."