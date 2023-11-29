Megan Fox's U-turn about co-parenting three kids with ex-husband Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox has gained attention recently for her constant supply of fabulous outfits as she promotes the release of her new book – Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. But behind the scenes, the Expen4bles star, 37, is raising her three children in a co-parenting style with her ex-husband Desperate Housewives star Brian Austin Green, 50.

The pair share three boys – Noah, 10, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, six, from the time they were married from 2010 to 2022. Megan and Brian have been honest about their relationship since their split and how they have tried to maintain a healthy relationship for the sake of their young children.

Finding their co-parenting groove

Megan Fox and Brian co-parent their three boys

The former Beverly Hills 90210 star previously opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how he has worked with his ex-wife to find a co-parenting rhythm that works for them. He said that they "co-parent really well together" and that they share custody with a healthy level of respect for the other person's time with the kids.

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant went on to say that he and Megan have been "so lucky". "We've run up against zero friction and zero issues with anything with the kids, with just being together," the actor revealed.

Co-parenting at Christmas

This parenting method also feeds into how both Megan and Brian spend the festive season. "[We] don't fight over time with the kids," the Beautiful Disaster star said, adding that they "try and alternate holidays between Christmas Day, Christmas Eve" to allow ample time with the boys.

Megan's mom guilt

Their kids

Working out a fair balance with sharing time with the children isn't always easy and the Transformers actress has been frank about how she feels about time away from the boys. She told Glamour UK: "It's hard to not feel obligated to be with them all the time or to constantly feel like I'm not doing a good enough job."

"I can only have them half of the time," she added. "That just is what it is." This separation has had a real emotional impact on Megan. The Till Death actress said: "I get in the bath and cry a lot about it because it is hard and not because of pressures that anybody else or society puts on you, but it is just hard being separated from them in that way."

Megan has previously spoken about how proud she is of her children and how she has invested time in her sons becoming their own individuals. She told the Washington Post: "They were born to be who they are, and it's my job to support that process, not to get involved and micromanage and mold them into what I think they should be."

A major U-turn

Megan and new boyfriend MGK

Despite their seemingly healthy co-parenting relationship, Megan previously clapped back at her ex-husband when fans believed he had implied that she was an absent mother when she first entered into a relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Megan called out Brian for posting a photo of their son with the same caption as one she had posted with MGK and accused him of trying to score 'dad points'.

According to a screenshot shared by Commentsbycelebs, Megan wrote: "I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via social media.

"You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year," she continued. "You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human!".

Happier times

Since then, Megan has spoken about the importance of not undermining the children's father in front of them. When she appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show recently she said: "I think it’s really important when people separate to never ever disparage the other parent or even in a passive-aggressive way make remarks," Megan said.

"I don’t let anything in my energy like that when I’m around my kids because if I don’t accept and love their father, I’m rejecting a part of them. He’s a part of who they are always, he’s in their blood and psyche, they exist because of him."