Home And Away star Melissa George, 47, makes exciting gender reveal at adorable baby shower

At 47, Australian actress Melissa George has delighted her fans with the heartwarming news of her expanding family.

The celebrated actress took to Instagram to unveil a series of intimate snapshots from her baby shower, not only confirming the swirling rumors of her pregnancy but also joyously announcing that a baby boy is on the way.

This revelation follows a wave of speculation that began in January 2024, after Melissa posted images showcasing a prominent baby bump, sparking excitement and conjecture among her followers.

On March 4, 2024, Melissa chose to share her joy more publicly by posting photos and videos from her baby shower on her Instagram story.

© Instagram Melissa reveals she's expecting another boy

This celebratory event provided a peek into the preparations and excitement surrounding the arrival of her new son. Known for her iconic role as Angel Parrish on the Australian soap opera Home and Away, Melissa has since carved out a significant career in Hollywood, with notable roles in Dark City, Friends, Alias, The Limey, and Derailed.

Melissa is already a devoted mother to two sons, Raphael, aged nine, and Solal, aged seven, whom she shares with her ex-partner Jean-David Blanc.

Despite the end of her relationship with Jean-David, Melissa's commitment to her children remains unwavering, often reflected in her heartfelt social media posts.

© Instagram Melissa with her son

Before officially announcing her pregnancy, Melissa teased her followers with glimpses of her growing baby bump.

In one such post, she was pictured in a baggy sweater, with Solal affectionately embracing her from behind. Another image captured her in a sheer white outfit, her belly prominently displayed as she gazed out a window, hinting at the joyous news to come.

© Instagram Melissa George with her two sons

Melissa's Instagram feed is a testament to her profound love for motherhood. In May 2023, she shared a touching post featuring her eldest son during her pregnancy with Solal, accompanied by the caption, "Being a mother is everything. #happymothersday."

Her adoration for her sons is palpable in every post, as evidenced in 2020 when she affectionately referred to Raphael and Solal as "the loves of my life" in two separate, heartwarming posts.

© Instagram Melissa shares pregnancy image

A May 2019 photograph of Melissa holding hands with her sons, walking through the streets, was captioned with the poignant words, "Becoming your mother is the greatest thing I will ever do. I love you, my little men."

