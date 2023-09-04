Hoda Kotb details 'unfair' parenting situation as fans ask when she'll return to Today

Hoda Kotb delights fans on a daily basis when she wakes them up on Today with her beaming smile and postivity.

But behind closed doors, the popular TV host suffers the same parenting woes as the rest of us.

Fans are eagerly awaiting her return to Today following several days off to spend time with her family - including her daughters, Hope, four, and Hayley, six.

While her photos have painted a picture-perfect look at her life away from the small screen, Hoda's update on Sunday, gave a realistic glimpse of motherhood.

She shared a photo of a statement which said: "It seems unfair that the people who want to go to bed have to put the people to bed that don't want to go to bed."

Hoda, 59, was clearly talking about her bedtime routine with her little girls, which didn't appear to be going as planned.

Fans praised her for being candid over her struggles and gave her plenty of encouragement too. "Moms and dads across the land understand," wrote one, while a second said: "Every.Single.Night," as a third penned: "You got this Hoda."

There were a number of her social media followers who were anxious to find out when she would be back on Today and urged her to give them an update.

Hoda is co-parenting her children with her ex, Joel Schiffman. Although they are no longer a couple, they've successfully navigated raising their girls and they've maintained a friendship too.

They adopted Hayley and Hope together, and speaking on Bethenny Frankel's podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel, Hoda recalled the moment she learned that her first daughter would be arriving home with her.

"I remember never saying out loud that I wanted kids, never, because it was too late," she admitted before adding: "For girls that it's too late for, you don't say it because if you say it, you're expressing something that you're never going to get."

But she was determined for it to happen, however long it took. "I filled out all the paperwork and did all the stuff that you do, and they're like, 'Okay, maybe a year, maybe six months, maybe five years, bye.'"

Hearing the news that she was a mom was something she'll never forget. "I was sitting there, and I was doing some phone call with some nutritionist about something and babbling on and on. My phone beeped, and I looked at it, and it said Ashley, and Ashley was the lady from my adoption agency, and she [had] said, 'If I ever text you, you need to call me back immediately,'" Hoda said.

She revealed: "I saw her name, I hung up the phone, I took a yellow pad out, and I wrote, '11:55. This is the moment everything changes.' I knew it," before adding: "And I took a deep breath and dialed the number, and I said, 'Ashley?' and she said two words to me. She said, 'She's here.'"

Hoda added: "I don't know what birth feels like, and I bet it was amazing, but this was really close," and shared: "I remember that feeling like it was yesterday."

