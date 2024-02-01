Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunite for rare dinner date with daughter North

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, once a power couple, found themselves together again at Nobu Malibu for a family occasion.

Pictured in Daily Mail, they were there to celebrate their daughter North West and her school friends in anticipation of Kanye's new album release.

This Tuesday evening dinner marked a rare moment of unity for the family amidst their individual bustling lives.The pair, who have navigated the complexities of public life and co-parenting, arrived separately to the upscale venue.

Kanye's current partner, Bianca Censori, was notably absent from the gathering. The focus of the evening was on North and her friends, who were all dressed in matching Vultures shirts, showcasing their support for Kanye's musical endeavors.

Later that night, Kanye caused a stir on social media by posting a provocative image of his wife Bianca, only to delete it shortly after, along with all his other Instagram content.

This act of digital housecleaning is speculated to be in preparation for his new album, Vultures.

Kim, known for her fashion-forward ensembles, arrived in a statement-making outfit: a cropped tube top paired with high-waisted trousers that shimmered with a velvety or furry texture.

She completed the look with a long velvet trench coat, sleek patent leather booties to elevate her frame, and left her signature raven locks in tousled beach waves.

Her makeup echoed the tones of her outfit, with monochromatic pink hues. Accessorizing the outfit, she carried a Balenciaga crystallized stiletto clutch.

North and her cousin Penelope Disick, along with their friends, added a casual but coordinated touch to the event in their Vultures tops and black Yeezy slides.

Kanye, known for his distinctive style, arrived in an ensemble that has become his recent signature look. He wore a leather bomber jacket, wax-coated jeans, and unlaced combat boots, his face obscured by a hosiery mask as he exited his Range Rover, which was controversially parked in a handicap spot.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Kanye's Instagram was cleared, retaining only a couple of Story posts featuring a model and Bianca in a 'WET' shirt from his fashion line.

This move, reminiscent of strategies used in the past by artists before a major release, hints at Kanye's preparation for the debut of his collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign. The duo, known as ¥$, is set to release "Vultures" in three volumes, with the first installment previously previewed in Miami now anticipated for February 9.

The release of Vultures comes after a period marked by controversy for Kanye, who faced widespread criticism for his offensive and antisemitic comments. In the wake of these events, he offered a public apology to the Jewish community, prompted by Bianca, and shared a written apology in Hebrew.

His recent performances included rapping antisemitic lyrics in Dubai and praising Hitler in Las Vegas, incidents that have only fueled the contentious discourse surrounding him.

Despite these controversies, Vultures represents a new chapter for Kanye, as he takes the reins on self-releasing his latest work.

The album's arrival is awaited with both eagerness and apprehension, as listeners wonder how the artist's recent experiences and personal growth will be reflected in his music.

