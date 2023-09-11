John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's two daughters are so grown up in new photos from very rare public outing

It's been a family affair at the US Open for many over the past few weeks, with many an A-lister spotted in the audience, cheering on some of the biggest and brightest in tennis.

While the Open officially came to a close on the night of September 10, when Novak Djokovic took home the Men's Singles title for the fourth time, the several "star spotting" opportunities have remained alight.

A rare sighting at the Open during the semi-finals between Novak and American Ben Shelton were John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, joined by none other than their two adorable daughters.

The actors, 43 and 40 respectively, are the doting parents to daughters Hazel, nine, and Violet, seven, and the two kids joined their famous parents at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

The girls looked so grown up, with Violet adorably sitting on her dad's lap and holding on to him while he walked into the stadium. Hazel, meanwhile, sat beside her mother.

The sisters looked almost exactly like Emily, sporting the same soft features and honey blonde hair. Hazel was dressed in a comfy black tee and a baseball cap, while Violet wore a blue off-the-shoulder patterned dress.

© Getty Images Emily and John made a rare public outing with their daughters to the US Open

The star parents choose to keep their private life, particularly their daughters, out of the spotlight, and back in July, ahead of the Oppenheimer premiere, Emily spoke about iHeartPodcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi about maintaining the balancing act of being a working mom.

She expanded upon her previous idea to take a year-long break from acting to spend more time at home with her daughters, to document their upcoming milestones and be present for their formative days.

On the delicate balance of career and motherhood, she said: "I never feel I'm doing it right. This year, I'm not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine, so we're in the last year of single digits.

© Getty Images The family-of-four took in the men's singles semi-finals

"And I just feel [like] there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they're little. And it's, 'Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?'"

The Devil Wears Prada star continued: "And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.

© Getty Images The couple share daughters Hazel and Violet

"I had a beautiful time on the projects I did last year. Some were more tense than others, some were harder than others. Some were more time consuming than others.

"The ones that are time consuming, I think for me are becoming few and further between because of just the emotional cost on me, on the kids, on balance. And I'm very prone to guilt, I think all mothers are. You're just prone to feeling bad for, god forbid, wanting something outside of being a mother."

© Getty Images The English star has discussed wanting to take a break from acting to be with her family

Emily added, however, that she was all for ambition and women finding a way to "have it all." She explained: "I am a huge advocate for women being ambitious, I love the word "ambitious." It's just dreams with purpose. And I want my kids to grow up and find something they adore doing."

