Natasha Raskin Sharp is basking in the newborn phase and recently shared a heartwarming new photo with her baby daughter, Jean.

The TV presenter, who is known for her work on BBC's Bargain Hunt as well as BBC Radio Scotland, posted the photo on her Instagram, accompanying it with a sweet message about being "obsessed" with the newborn.

In the snap, Natasha is holding Jean on her lap while gazing down at her lovingly. The new mum has also placed a love-heart emoji over her face to conceal her identity, but we love getting a glimpse of their special bond, not to mention little Jean's adorable pink and red outfit.

© Instagram Natasha Raskin Sharp shared this adorable photo of baby Jean

"New 'profile' pic… Absolutely obsessed with baby Jean…can you tell?!", wrote Natasha in the caption, adding: "She's diggin' the music on this week's playlist – join me at 10pm on @bbcradioscot to see if you dig it, too. Available live and after the fact on @bbcsounds."

Followers of Natasha's account were quick to compliment the cute family photo. "It's the most wonderful feeling, I'll never forget it," wrote one, as another said: "Just perfect, remember these days, they go so fast x."

The 37-year-old welcomed her first child in January with her TV producer husband Joe Sharp. They announced Jean's arrival on social media with a photo showing Jean holding Natasha's fingers when she was just days old.

"What a way to start the year: the last few days have been nothing short of immense," she penned, before confirming that she would be taking a break from work.

© Instagram Natasha Raskin Sharp with her daughter Jean

"Handing over my @BBCRadioScot duties to the excellent Ravi Sagoo for a short spell with lots of new @BBCBargainHunt & @AntiqueRoadTrip (filmed when baby was a mere bump) on the horizon," she wrote, adding: "Enjoy!"

Upon returning to work in February, the TV presenter shared more details about the baby including her gender while opening her show on the radio.

She told listeners: "I should say that I needed those five weeks off to prepare for and adjust to my new life as a mum. Joe and I have welcomed a little baby into the world and she's just the best.

"She already has a favourite song, little Jean Sharp is a David Bowie fan," she added, before playing Bowie's song The Jean Genie."

Since then, Natasha has been sharing regular photos of her daughter and life as a new mum while juggling a successful career in media, too.

One photo showed the mother-of-one working hard at her laptop with baby Jean strapped to her chest in a sling, which Natasha described as a "game-changer!"