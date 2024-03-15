Bargain Hunt's Natasha Raskin Sharp looks radiant for makeup-free photo with sleeping baby

Natasha Raskin Sharp has shared the realities of parenting her baby daughter, Jean, who was born in January 2024. Among the regular updates she's been sharing with her Instagram followers was a confession about "starting to feel human" now her newborn is over two months old.

The fresh-faced Bargain Hunt star chose to forego makeup as she smiled at the camera for a selfie, holding sleeping little Jean in a sling against her chest.

"9 weeks in already…starting to feel human again! And Thursday nights at @bbcradioscot are starting to feel less, shall we say…wild? Not a nursery rhyme in sight on tonight’s playlist — check it out from 10 pm on @bbcsounds. X," she captioned the photo.

The BBC Radio Scotland host parents her little girl with her TV producer husband Joe Sharp. The couple got married in 2016 in a small ceremony in Scotland after meeting behind the scenes of Antiques Road Show.

Natasha kept her pregnancy private, surprising fans when she announced she had given birth to her first child in January by sharing a photo of their newborn's tiny hand and confirming she'd be taking a break from work.

"What a way to start the year: the last few days have been nothing short of immense," she penned. "Handing over my @BBCRadioScot duties to the excellent Ravi Sagoo for a short spell with lots of new @BBCBargainHunt & @AntiqueRoadTrip (filmed when baby was a mere bump) on the horizon," she wrote, adding: "Enjoy!"

At the beginning of February, Natasha returned to work and revealed her baby's gender. "I should say that I needed those five weeks off to prepare for and adjust to my new life as a mum. Joe and I have welcomed a little baby into the world and she's just the best.

"She already has a favourite song, little Jean Sharp is a David Bowie fan," she said, before playing Bowie's song The Jean Genie.

Since then, she has admitted to fans that she is "obsessed" with her daughter – and one look at her social media and it's clear the doting mum is besotted.

While Natasha has delighted fans by sharing a handful of photos of her newborn, she has ensured that her identity remains private by obscuring her face with heart and duck emojis.

