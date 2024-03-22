Antiques Road Trip host Natasha Raskin Sharp has shared another photo of herself with her adorable baby girl Jean, and we are cooing over the newborn's outfit.

The TV star, who also fronts hit show Bargain Hunt, took to her Instagram page to post the new picture, which sees the doting mum smiling as she gazes at little Jean in her arms.

"Hands up if you like hearing rare treats on the radio! Join me at 10pm on @bbcradioscot for plenty of them. Listen live or on demand on @bbcsounds," wrote Natasha, who is doing an amazing job combining the early days of motherhood with her radio presenting role.



The star's followers were quick to notice one super cute part of two-month-old Jean's outfit – her very cool elephant booties!

One wrote: "Loving Jean's bootees. Beautiful photo of complete happiness." Another said: "Are those Elephant slippers on Jean?"

Jean's outfit appeared to match her mum's with them both dressed in light-coloured tops, and we bet the baby girl enjoyed playing with her little elephant slippers if she's at the stage of touching her feet.

© Instagram Natasha Raskin Sharp with her daughter Jean

Natasha has been keeping her social media fans updated on her life as a new mum with regular photos, and the new mum looks so radiant and happy.

A week earlier, she posted a snap of Jean in a sling close to her chest, writing: "9 weeks in already…starting to feel human again!"

Natasha welcomed her first child Jean in January with her TV producer husband Joe Sharp, sharing a photo of her newborn's tiny hand wrapped around her mum's fingers.

"What a way to start the year: the last few days have been nothing short of immense," she penned, before confirming that she would be taking a break from work.

"Handing over my @BBCRadioScot duties to the excellent Ravi Sagoo for a short spell with lots of new @BBCBargainHunt & @AntiqueRoadTrip (filmed when baby was a mere bump) on the horizon," she wrote, adding: "Enjoy!"

The new mum returned to her radio job at the beginning of February and during her first show back revealed her baby's gender.

After introducing the show, she told listeners: "I should say that I needed those five weeks off to prepare for and adjust to my new life as a mum. Joe and I have welcomed a little baby into the world and she's just the best.

"She already has a favourite song, little Jean Sharp is a David Bowie fan," she added, before playing Bowie's song The Jean Genie.