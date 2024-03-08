Rob Kardashain's emotional response to daughter Dream's tribute to aunt Khloe Kardashian - see photo

Rob Kardashian is incredibly grateful for his big sister Khloe Kardashian and her involvement in his daughter Dream's life.

The Kardashians star dotes on seven-year-old Dream as if she were her own child, and she's often pictured at Khloe's house, enjoying spending time with her cousins True, six, and Tatum, one.

So it comes as little surprise that Dream thinks the world of Khloe, as was evident in the latest photo the Good American designer posted to social media this week.

In images taken from a family friend's birthday party, Dream was pictured posing at the table wearing pink sunglasses, while holding up a picture she had made for her aunt.

The little girl had painted a picture of a ballerina, and written: "Koko, I love you," alongside it.

Dream Kardashian paid a sweet tribute to her aunt, Khloe Kardashian

Rob - who is notoriously private and rarely posts on social media - was one of the first to respond to the cute gesture, writing alongside the image: "Oh Dream," with a series of welling up and crying face emojis, as well as a crying with laughter and sunglass wearing emoji face.

Other comments included: "The fact that Dream Wrote "Koko I love you" melts my heart," and "Dream thinks the world of you!"

Rob Kardashian's heartfelt response to his daughter's picture for Khloe

Khloe has previously opened up about her strong bond with both her brother and his daughter - who he shares with ex Blac Chyna, aka Angela White.

During an episode of The Kardashians that aired in 2022, Khloe was seen helping to plan Dream's sixth birthday party. She said: "Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way."

Khloe Kardashian with brother Rob Kardashian are incredibly close

Khloe added: "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream. I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important and wherever she gets it from she gets it from."

The reality star had a lot of positive things to say about her brother's parenting skills too. "Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another, we’ve always been," she said.

© @krisjenner Instagram Rob Kardashian pictured with daughter Dream

Khloe even has a necklace with the names of her two children and Dream, showing just how much she values the little girl.

