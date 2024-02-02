Natasha Raskin Sharp reveals baby's gender and adorable name as she shares update with sweet new photo

Natasha Raskin Sharp has shared the gender and adorable name of her first child, who she welcomed with her husband Joe in January.

The Antiques Road Trip star returned to the airwaves on Thursday evening for her late-night slot on BBC Radio Scotland, where she gave an update on her new life as a first-time mum.

After introducing the show, Natasha, 37, explained that she'd spent the past few weeks off with her newborn, a little girl named Jean.

"I should say that I needed those five weeks off to prepare for and adjust to my new life as a mum," she said. "Joe and I have welcomed a little baby into the world and she's just the best.

"She already has a favourite song, little Jean Sharp is a David Bowie fan," she added, before playing Bowie's 1973 track, The Jean Genie.

Earlier that evening, Natasha took to social media with a sweet new photo of her baby girl, who was being held in her father's arms as her mum looked at her adoringly. "The look of love…is not on tonight's @BBCRadioScot playlist," Natasha penned in the caption. "But I'm very much looking forward to going back on-air at 10pm. Join me then (or catch up later) via @BBCSounds."

Fans rushed to the comments section to heap praise on the heartwarming snap, with many also wishing Natasha good luck as she returned to work. One person penned: "Awww Natasha he's gorgeous. Congratulations to you & your hubby," while another hailed the photo as "gorgeous".

Natasha announced the arrival of her little one on social media on January 18. Posting a photo of her newborn's tiny hand wrapped around her mum's fingers, the presenter shared her joy. "What a way to start the year: the last few days have been nothing short of immense," she penned, before confirming that she would be taking some time off work.

© @natasharaskinsharp/Instagram Natasha announced Jean's arrival in January

"Handing over my @BBCRadioScot duties to the excellent Ravi Sagoo for a short spell with lots of new @BBCBargainHunt & @AntiqueRoadTrip (filmed when baby was a mere bump) on the horizon. Enjoy!"

Natasha welcomed baby Jean with her husband Joe Sharp, a producer on Antiques Road Trip. The couple, who first met behind the scenes of the BBC back in 2013, have been married since 2016. They tied the knot in a small ceremony held in Natasha's native Scotland.

The Bargain Hunt star, who lives in Glasgow, tends to keep her relationship out of the spotlight, so little is known about her home life. However, we do know that the couple share an adorable dog named Bonnie, who often features on Natasha's social media pages.

© @natasharaskinsharp/Instagram Natasha at home with her dog Bonnie

Back in November, the presenter shared a series of snaps showing her attempts to take a photo with her pooch. She quipped in the caption: "'Hey, can you take a photo of Bonnie & me?' We tried, okay? We really tried!"