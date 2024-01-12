Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon is a doting mum-of-five to her children Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle, the younger three whom she shares with her TV presenter husband Joe Swash.

On Thursday, the glamorous mum shocked her Instagram fans by revealing she was feeling broody as her youngest daughter Belle, 11 months, had started walking.

Posting a clip of Belle’s first steps, Stacey, 34, wrote: "Well Done Belle & Rexy. This made my day today… While I’ve been feeling unwell Rex & Joe have been teaching Belle new skills. What happened to my baby? Why am I broody? Hope this makes you smile as much as it did me today."

WATCH: Stacey Solomon’s baby girl Belle takes her first steps

The video is utterly adorable and shows a very excited and proud big brother Rex telling his mum: "Mummy, look at this, look what I taught Belle."

Stacey then sits with Rex as sweet Belle shows off her new skills and walks towards them, resulting in a huge family hug. Even the dogs join in the celebration.

"Wow Belle, well done Belle!" exclaimed Stacey.

Stacey Solomon and baby Belle



There were plenty of celebratory comments on the celebrity mum's post, with her good friend, cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch writing: "Wow Go Belle Go."

One fan told Stacey: "Oh my goodness! You’ve only just had her, how is she walking already! Clever girlie!" We also loved this comment by one follower: "It's Rex's top-tier brotherly support for me."

Stacey on the red carpet

Of course, many of Stacey's fans honed in on her "broody" comment.

One wrote: "Is this your way of saying number 6 is incoming…" and another said: "Best get that hand sanitiser out and make number 6."

A third joked: "About time for the annual baby announcement anyway I’d say? Bring on no.6?"

Stacey and Joe took their families abroad for the New Year

It wasn't long ago that Stacey and Joe welcomed their little Belle in February 2023. In a similar fashion to her elder sister, Belle was delivered at home with Stacey joking about her quick labour.

She announced on her Instagram page: "She's here. Our beautiful daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever. You literally flew into our world…

"And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can't get over. We can't believe you're here. Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever, we are so grateful we get to be your family."

Stacey and husband Joe Swash

Stacey had previously confessed she wasn't planning on expanding her family following the birth of Rose.

She told the Mail on Sunday's You Magazine: "We have to live within our means. We want to be the best parents we can. And when we were trying to have this baby, it wasn’t the process we thought it would be, so we were just so grateful to even get pregnant. I don’t want to push it any more. This is enough."

Watch this space…