Lady Kitty Spencer surprised royal fans on Mother's Day by announcing the birth of her first child, a daughter who she shares with her South African-born businessman husband Michael Lewis.

The niece of the late Princess Diana and daughter of Earl Charles Spencer, Kitty, 33, took to Instagram to welcome her baby after keeping her pregnancy a secret.

She wrote: "It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day to those who celebrate today."

WATCH: Lady Kitty Spencer shares first photos of her daughter

Kitty looked radiant in the series of photos which showed the model holding her daughter on her hip as they stood on a beach.

The exciting announcement signifies a new chapter in Kitty's life. The model is an ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, and we are used to seeing her in glamorous photoshoots and adverts, however, it seems Kitty's focus is now much more on family life.

The new mum previously told Town & Country magazine: "It's not that I don't place an importance on love. It's because, for me, love is the most important thing in the world, and I will protect it with all my heart by not making it a topic of discussion."

Kitty added: "I just look forward to a really happy home life: a happy marriage and happy children. And I feel very at peace that things play out the way they should."

© Max Mumby/Indigo Lady Kitty Spencer at Royal Ascot

Prince Harry and Prince William's cousin Kitty and her husband live in a beautiful £19million regal-looking London mansion, which she has shared glimpses into via her Instagram feed.

Kitty once told the Evening Standard: "It was very important to me that my house was a home, somewhere I wanted to come back to at the end of the day, and somewhere that reflects who I am."

Kitty and Michael went public with their relationship during an outing in New York in May 2019, despite being linked the previous summer. The couple got engaged in 2019 and two years later, they married in a lavish three-day wedding celebration in Rome with a glittering guest list.

Their nuptials took place at Villa Aldo Brandini, a spectacular 17th Century Italian mansion, with Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana behind Kitty's beautiful bridal couture.

Michael is a South Africa-born fashion tycoon said to be worth £80million. He owns a £19 million mansion in central London, as well as his home in South Africa’s capital. The businessman comes from a wealthy family thanks to his grandfather founding a furniture retailer in the 1930s.

Kitty's husband has three adult children, from his marriage to ex-wife Leola, whom he wed in 1985, so Kitty is also a stepmother-of-three as well as mum to her baby girl.

Children were always on the cards for the high-profile model, revealing to the Daily Mail in 2019: "I can see myself having children at some point."

"But I’m only in my 20s. I do have friends my age who are having children, and they are so, so, sweet, but I think everyone should do things in their own time."

© Getty Charles's daughters Lady Amelia Spencer, Lady Kitty Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer

Kitty's daughter will have plenty of aunts and uncles on hand to spoil her and help out with babysitting duties, as Kitty one of eight Spencer children; she has three younger siblings and four younger half-siblings.

In fact, her sisters Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer commented on her Mother's Day baby reveal post, with Amelia writing: "The most perfect angel in the world," while Eliza divulged the baby's gender, saying: "My perfect little Niece."

We wish Lady Kitty all the best as she enjoys these early days of motherhood.