Mick Jagger's son Lucas has the most hilarious response to his dad wildly dancing in a bar

Mick Jagger, the legendary Rolling Stones frontman, has proven that even rock stars aren't immune to a bit of parental embarrassment.

At 80, he recently took to Instagram to share a video of himself letting loose, dancing energetically to a live band's music.

The video showcases Mick's playful side, complete with exaggerated, goofy facial expressions and lively dance moves that include a dramatic bend to the floor and an impish crotch grab, all while looking directly into the camera.

Captioning the clip with a nod to Maroon 5’s hit Moves Like Jagger, Mick humorously wrote, “Moves like who!”

This prompted a playful reaction from his son, Lucas Maurice Morad-Jagger, 24, who commented, “Dadda WHO PUT U UP TO THis," showcasing the light-hearted family dynamics.

Mick shares Lucas with Brazilian model Luciana Gimenez Morad, with whom he welcomed his son on May 17, 1999.

Mick's illustrious life extends beyond the stage; he is a father to eight children and a great-grandfather.

© Getty Rolling Stones, circa 1960. Members Keith Richards, Brian Jones, Charlie Watts, Mick Jagger, and Bill Wyman.

His parenting journey began in 1970 with the birth of his daughter Karis, 53, whom he shares with actress Marsha Hunt.

The following year, he and his ex-wife Bianca Jagger welcomed Jade, 52. His family continued to grow with ex-wife Jerry Hall, with whom he shares daughters Elizabeth, 40, Georgia May, 32, and sons James, 38, and Gabriel, 26. In 2016, Mick and his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick welcomed their son Deveraux, now 7.

Moreover, Mick relishes his role as a great-grandfather to Jade’s three grandchildren, sired by her daughters Assisi and Amba Jackson.

© getty Mick with Lucas

Reflecting on his extensive experience as a parent, Mick shared insights with The Guardian in October, noting how his approach to fatherhood has evolved over time.

"You get a bit out of practice — it's not like riding a bike," he observed. He acknowledged a more relaxed attitude towards parenting with each child, attributing this to the individual personalities and interests of his children.

© Ryan Pierse Mick Jagger and Lucas Jagger watch the cricket

"The more children you have, the more laissez-faire you get about them, to be honest," Mick admitted, emphasizing the importance of supporting their natural inclinations.

Despite the joys of fatherhood, Mick pointed out the challenges of balancing a demanding career with family life. "It's fun to have children, at any age. But if you're working, and always away, you don't get to enjoy it as much," he confessed.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.