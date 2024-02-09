Emily Andre opens up about being stepmother to Princess and Junior Andre during touching conversation

Emily Andre opened up about being stepmother to Princess and Junior Andre in a touching interview.

The NHS doctor, 34, opened up about how she supports her brood's mental well-being in line with her brand new book Healthy Mind, Happy You, when she made the revelation.

Emily Andre shares a glimpse of her latest children’s book

Talking about her step-children Princess, 16, and Junior, 18, Emily told Bella Magazine: "I treat the kids the same and just try to be supportive. I guess it's a different approach with teenagers, but in many ways, it's about being open and allowing them to come to you. It’s a tough balance to get right and no one's perfect. But we do our best."

The mother-of-two's new book aims to support children's mental health between the ages of eight and 11. Emily shares, Ameila, nine, and Theo, seven, with Peter Andre, and they are currently expecting their third child together.

© Instagram The blended family are incredibly close

Peter shares Princess and Junior with his ex-wife Katie Price. They were married for four years from 2005-2009.

Emily has an exceptional bond with both Princess and Junior. She has previously been seen stepping out alongside Princess at events for Pretty Little Thing, whom the teen both models and is a brand ambassador for.

© Instagram Emily has previously supported Princess at events for Pretty Little Thing

Meanwhile, Junior couldn't help but gush about his new baby sibling when HELLO! caught up with him at the Caudwell Charity's Butterfly Ball. "Well I'm going to be one of eight now, which is crazy, I'm going to be a big brother again."

"Obviously, I'm going to be like 19 years older, so I'm going to treat it as if it's my child. It's going to prepare me for fatherhood but yeah I'm very excited."

On the subject of the baby's gender, Junior added: "I don't know what it's going to be, a boy or a girl, but either way I'm going to love it so much, I can't wait. But I'm not changing any nappies though, but honestly, I can't wait - it's like a restart on life again. We've got a new baby sibling, it's crazy."

Emily and Peter announced the news they were expecting their third child in October last year. The pair were beaming as they held a string of sonograms for a touching photo on Instagram.

© Instagram The happy couple shared their joyous baby news on Instagram

They captioned the image: "We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we."

Since announcing the news, Emily has been delighting followers with pregnancy updates showing off her blossoming baby bump.

One of her most fabulous looks was during a family holiday she and Peter took with Amelia and Theo and saw her rocking a fabulous red dress adorned with tassels.