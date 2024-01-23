Peter Andre praises 'brilliant' wife Emily in new pregnancy update

Peter Andre has given fans a sweet new update on his wife Emily's pregnancy. The couple, who are already parents to two young children, are gearing up for the new arrival in the coming months.

The new baby is set to be the Mysterious Girl singer's fifth child and third with his doctor wife Emily. During a new chat with the Evening Standard, Peter gushed: "Emily's great. She takes pregnancy in her stride, she's brilliant."

© Karwai Tang Peter and Emily Andre have been married since 2015

He added: "The thing is it really makes you respect a mum and what she has to go through."

Peter, 50, went on to admit that although he's very "hands on," there's only so much he can do to help since Emily, 34, will be taking on more than him – including breastfeeding, should she decide to.

The couple, who have been married since 2015, shared their baby news back in October with a selfie that saw them proudly beaming alongside five sonogram photos.

They captioned the image: "We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we."

They already share son Theo, seven, and daughter Amelia, nine, while Emily is also a stepmum to Peter's children Princess, 16, and son Junior, 18, from his marriage to model Katie Price.

As a stepmother, Emily has revealed she is careful not to take too much of a parenting role. "I think I take on more of a big-sister role," she told The Times in a heartfelt interview.

WATCH: Emily Andre shares a glimpse of her latest children's book

She went on: "They are lovely children and they've made my life easy, to be honest. It just sort of works, but I don't think there’s one right way of being a step-parent. I have to say I do buy parenting books – I have a fair few on my shelf."

Last week, Junior Andre opened up to HELLO! about welcoming a new sibling to the fold. "Well I'm going to be one of eight now, which is crazy, I'm going to be a big brother again," he said.

© Instagram This will be the third child for Emily, and fifth for Peter

"Obviously, I'm going to be like 19 years older, so I'm going to treat it as if it's my child. It's going to prepare me for fatherhood but yeah I'm very excited."

On the subject of the baby's gender, Junior added: "I don't know what it's going to be, a boy or a girl, but either way I'm going to love it so much, I can't wait. But I'm not changing any nappies though, but honestly, I can't wait - it's like a restart on life again. We've got a new baby sibling, it's crazy."