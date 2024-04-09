Brad Pitt gets emotional over daughter Shiloh, 17, — what star has said about their relationship

Brad Pitt is a loving father to six children, who he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The Hollywood actor is notoriously private when it comes to talking about his family life, and relationship with his children, which has made headlines in recent years.

He did, however, given an incredible insight into his bond with his daughter Shiloh, 17, during a 2022 interview with ET.

The proud father opened up about Shiloh's impressive dance abilities, admitting that it "brings a tear to the eye," when talking about his daughter's passion. He added that the teenager was "very beautiful," but was left confused over where Shiloh got her dance skills from, joking that it certainly wasn't him.

"I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here," he said laughing.

© ROBYN BECK Brad Pitt has a close bond with daughter Shiloh

Two years prior, Brad had opened up about his children in an emotional speech at the Oscars, as he won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The star said: "This is for my kids who color everything I do. I adore you." He was then asked in the press room whether his children would want to follow in his footsteps.

© Variety Brad Pitt previously got emotional as he spoke about his daughter

"We can have that conversation once they turn 18!" he replied. Brad and Angelina are also parents to Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15. Maddox and Zahara are both living away from home at college, and the children live between Angelina and Brad's homes in Los Angeles, which are located near one another.

The Girl, Interrupted actress is currently in New York City with her youngest daughter, Vivienne, who has been working on her mom's new Broadway show, The Outsiders, which opens on April 11.

© Samir Hussein Shiloh is a talented dancer

The pair have been pictured out and about in the Big Apple, while Shiloh and her siblings are thought to have remained in LA with their dad. Angelina has been more vocal about her family life than Brad since their divorce.

The Hollywood star previously opened up about parenthood and admitted to People: "I'm not a perfect parent by any means.

© Getty Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six children together

Every day I feel like I'm more aware of everything I don't do right. And I'm pretty tough on myself, because I feel often, 'Am I doing the right thing? Did I say the right thing?'"

Speaking of her children, Angelina added: "They're pretty great people, and because there's so many of them, I think they've had a very significant effect on each other.

© Getty Shiloh with her mom and siblings on the red carpet

"It's not like I'm the head of anything. I'm very honest with my kids. And I'm very human with my kids." Angelina and Brad met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004.

They dated for ten years before tying the knot in 2014, but just two years later, the actress filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences".

