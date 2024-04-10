Eva Herzigova's handsome son, 16, towers over 5ft 11 mom in rare photos

Eva Herzigova has passed her supermodel height down to her eldest son, George – and the 16-year-old is already towering above her 5ft 11 frame.

The former Wonderbra model, 51, shared some rare photos of the duo getting glam for Dolce & Gabbana's 40th anniversary party last week, and George certainly takes after his mother.

In one photo, the handsome teenager is taking a mirror selfie while Eva fixes her makeup, and they are both decked out in D&G suits.

George looked dapper in a black suit with a white shirt and black bowtie, while Eva wore wide-legged pants with a sleeveless buttoned waistcoat.

© Instagram George is already taller than his 5ft 11 mom

Captioning the images, which also included a photo of George looking statuesque next to Domenico Dolce and Eva, she penned: "Party with mum! In style indeed…and so much more.

"Exquisite exhibition and cultural whirlwind of Dolce&Gabbana world of the past 40 years! Thank you Domenico and Stefano for this wonderful opportunity and dressing my son George…the brand legacy continues on with a new generation."

She added: "It made me smile seeing George and I getting ready together. And then having @carineroitfeld having her final touch!"

© Instagram George appeared so much taller than Eva and Domenico Dolce

George is the eldest of three sons Eva shares with her Italian businessman husband, Gregorio Marsiaj. They are also parents to Phillipe, 13, and Edward, almost 11.

In a previous interview with HELLO!, she said of motherhood: "I breathe for my boys and there are times when my husband reminds me to be a bit more selfish and to think of myself as well."

Shortly after George's birth, Eva said of the experience: "When my girlfriends were pregnant and told me about birthing, I found those stories unsettling and scary.

© Getty Images Eva attended Dolce & Gabbana's 40th Anniversary party with her son George

"But when I was pregnant myself, I didn't worry at all. I was looking forward to it. When I was pregnant, George slept whenever I slept, we were so in sync."

She added: "When it was time to actually give birth, I wanted to experience every second of the birth and even wanted to be alone for quite some time. But in the end, I did request getting an epidural."

Eva and her husband will celebrate 23 years together in September. They first met in 2002 and announced their engagement in 2017.

© Instagram Eva and Gregorio Marsiaj will celebrate 23 years together in 2024

Speaking about their relationship with Tatler in 2019, she said: "He makes me feel so good about who I am, as I am. I have moments of not feeling good. But he always brings me up and out again. He is such a positive person and such a wonderful father. He fills my life with joy."

Before Gregorio, Eva had sworn off marriage following her divorce from Bon Jovi drummer, Tico Torres. The former couple were married from 1996 to 1998.

"I'm not a fan of marriage," she said in 2002. "A relationship is about evolution and marriage halts the progression of love. I'm a very independent girl and I quite like solitude."

© Getty Images Eva changed her mind about marriage when she met Gregorio

She changed her mind once she met Gregorio when her plane to New York was grounded in Italy.

"He caught my attention, and it was a beautiful moment – my heart was beating really hard, and I couldn’t breathe!" she previously told the Mail Online.

