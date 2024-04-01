Christina Hall's son Brayden twins with half-brother in photos from 'chaos' filled weekend with Tarek El Moussa

Christina Hall's son Brayden is already his dad Tarek El Moussa's total mini-me, and now he has his own little look alike in his younger half-brother!

In addition to daughter Taylor, 13, and Brayden, eight, the former Flip or Flop star is now also a dad to son Tristan, one, who he shares with wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

The Selling Sunset star never shies away from sharing sweet glimpses of her family and life as a mom and stepmom, and Brayden and Tristan's resemblance totally stole the spotlight in her latest update.

As Easter Sunday came to an end, Heather took to Instagram and shared a round of photos recapping the El Moussa's holiday weekend.

She first posted a heartwarming family portrait, featuring a very tall Taylor posing next to her dad Tarek, plus Brayden and Tristan, who were adorably twinning in matching shark-printed navy button down shirts and baby blue bow ties.

Another sweet pic followed of Brayden holding up his baby brother, plus a loved-up selfie of Heather and Tarek, plus snaps posing alongside someone dressed up in a towering Easter Bunny costume.

"Happy Easter from the El Moussas," Heather wrote in her caption, before revealing: "It was pure CHAOS getting out the door to brunch with the family but we made it!!"

She then shared: "Then heading to our desert house for a few days for a little chill time," capping off her post with: "Sending love to all of you!"

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about the family snaps, with one writing: "Soo adorable! Happy Easter you guys!" as others followed suit with: "Matching shark shirts, the best!!!" and: "What a beautiful family. Happy Easter to all of you," as well as: "The children are beautiful!!" plus another one of her fans added: "So cute Bray & Tristan matchy matchy."

In another recent Instagram post, Heather reflected on becoming both a mom and a stepmom has changed her outlook on life. "All 3 of the kids have made me a better person in different ways. I got my feet wet with Tay & Bray & then Tristan's sweet soul chose me to be his mama."

She went on: "The kids have given me [a] different perspective of life. There is a different purpose when you become a mother, you think different, you feel different. Life is more fun, but scary, I worry about things I've never worried about before."

"It's chaotic but it's beautiful chaos. I barely rest, I never have lazy days. Some days I miss that. But the alternative is SO much better."

