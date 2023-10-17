Christina Hall's ex leaves fans cooing with 'magical' message as romance with Renee Zellweger gets serious

Ant Anstead thrilled fans with a touching family update this week which had everyone cooing.

The ex-husband of Christina Hall posted a sweet video on Instagram in which he documented a magical moment with the son he shares with his ex.

In the clip, Hudson looked delighted as he was pushed on a swing inside an expensive back yard.

WATCH: See rare glimpse of romance between Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger

The four-year-old giggled and yelled "higher" as his famous dad laughed along with him.

Ant captioned the adorable video: "There was some MAGIC this weekend …. X" and fans rushed to comment. "Such a happy child.. a joy to see," wrote one, while another said: "Omg look how big he’s getting," and a third remarked: "He is adorable."

The update comes amid Ant's romance with Bridget Jones' actress Renee Zellweger. They've been dating for over two years and earlier this year it was reported that they were engaged.

The couple's romance blossomed when Renee was grieving for her late publicist Nanci Ryder. Inspired by an episode of Celebrity IOU starring Brad Pitt, Renee chose to express her gratitude to the nurses who cared for Ryder in her last years.

When asked by Harper's Bazaar if she felt that Ant was a gift from Nanci, Renee responded: "She's always doing her best. It made me smile. It made me smile to think on this, yeah, the serendipity of it all."

The couple don't have any children together, but the rare glimpses given into their lives prove she's a doting step-mom, not only to Hudson but to Ant's older children, Amelie and Archie, who reside in the UK.

© Instagram Renee with Ant's two children

Earlier this year, she jetted to England to attend the Goodwood Festival Of Speed with her beau and his children and he proudly shared a photo of Renee beaming alongside his offspring.

She's also been snapped caring for Hudson, and appeared in a photo shared by Ant that showed her sitting in a park with the little boy and engaging in a cute conversation.

© Instagram Ant has an adorable bond with his son

Ant shares Hudson with his ex and they appear to have worked out their challenging custody battle. He splits his time between Ant's Los Angeles home and Christina's in Orange County.

He adores spending time with his siblings, Brayden, eight, and Taylor, 13, who Christina shares with her first husband, Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa.

© Getty Images Christina is now married to Josh Hall

The Christina on the Coast host is now married to Josh Hall, but reunited with Tarek recently to attend their son's soccer game.

Tarek meanwhile shares son Tristan, born this year, with Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young.

