How Jennifer Garner parents her two teenagers through 'the hardest stage of the journey'

It can be tough being a teenager, which is something Jennifer Garner's character seems to find out in her latest film, Family Switch.

As a mom to three children - two of whom are teenagers, Jennifer understands how hard it can be to raise kids through the difficulty of adolescence.

© Nathan Howard Jennifer Garner with daughter Violet at the White House

Parenting expert Rachel FitzD, from The Baby Show and author of Your Baby Skin To Skin, describes teenage years as "the very hardest stage of the journey".

"They can be stroppy, sulky, disdainful and unbelievably argumentative. But we’ve all been there and it’s worth remembering how it can feel", she explained. "How vulnerable and misunderstood we felt at times - treated like a child one minute and expected to act like a grown-up the next whilst all the time being washed around in a confusing hormonal soup!"

Considering the growing pains of being a teen, she said it was "heartening" to see a star like Jennifer "stepping up to that toughest of parenting plays" by asking her teenagers how it feels to be their age, something she did in preparation for Family Switch.

"By asking her daughter for tips on how to play a teenager, Jennifer Garner shows that she is interested in her child’s inner emotional life and how the world looks from her perspective."

She continued: "Being curious without judgement and treading that fine but essential parenting line between being friendly with your child without trying to be their friend are two core skills for parents of teenagers to use."

Rachel observed that Jennifer is often seen spending time with her teens one on one - and even spends time with her ex-husband Ben's step children, Emme and Max.

"Just being easy in each other's company as a more adult relationship slowly and gently emerges, which can bring real pleasure for both the parent and teen", she said.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024

"No need for the constant quizzing which most teenagers rightly hate and can experience as being intrusive and awkward, just a simple sharing of time together."

Jennifer clearly respects her teens as she's commented on how hard they work, as well as how funny and smart they are.

Rachel adds: “By giving our teenagers some of the autonomy, independence and respect they crave whilst maintaining the parental role of drawing and holding boundaries for them, and by listening more than telling, we can start to enjoy a genuine and mutually meaningful, compassionate and fun relationship with our teenagers."