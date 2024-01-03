How Jennifer Garner 'overcame difficulties' with ex Ben Affleck and shines as role model mom in blended family

Since her divorce from Ben Affleck in 2018, Jennifer Garner appears to have taken co-parenting in her stride, as mom to their three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

The actress recently confessed that she took advice from her three children while preparing to play a teenager in Netflix comedy Family Switch.

But how does the mom of three handle family life now that she's co-parenting with Ben? It seems, from what she says, with complete ease, as she described her kids as funny, smart and hard working.

© Nathan Howard Jennifer Garner with daughter Violet at the White House

While many parents may find one teenager - let alone two and a pre-teen - to be a handful, Jennifer has found that their teenage antics are relatively low level.

Empathetic, curious and clearly full of love for her children, it seems like she has completely aced parenting.

Lucy Shrimpton, The Sleep Nanny and Parenting Expert at The Baby Show, gave HELLO! an insight into how the Alias actress may have found harmony in her blended family with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who has twins of her own.

© Getty Images Jennifer is a mom to Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel

“Jennifer Garner seems like the type of mum you’d just want to be friends with – or have", according to Lucy. "She seems laid back, caring, present and confident. She clearly doesn’t hold petty grudges since she’s friends with her ex husband’s partner, Jennifer Lopez and even takes her kids out too."

The former Sidney Bristow star was spotted taking JLo's child Emme, 15, to Disneyland with Seraphina in May 2023 - just as an example of how she's connected with Ben's step children.

© MICHAEL TRAN Jennifer and Ben married in 2022

"Today there are so many blended families and they are an inspiration that things can work out and that old concept of the ‘evil step-mother’ is a thing of bad fairytales", Lucy explains.

"No doubt it must have been extremely hard for Jennifer and Ben Affleck and the whole family when they decided to go their separate ways but they are a shining example that you can overcome difficulties and come out the other side with an open mind and an open heart."

© Angela Weiss Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

It seems this is felt from both sides, as JLo said that Garner is “an amazing coparent, and they work really well together" in a November 2022 Vogue interview.

She described the awareness from all three of them as parents that "the transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care", as their kids "have so many feelings. They're teens. But it's going really well so far."

WATCH: Jennifer Garner opens up about parenting teenage daughters

Lucy added: "Not only is this hugely beneficial for the children in the long run as there is no bad blood or awkwardness at key family events, but better for the individual as they are not holding onto resentment and can be themselves."

As well as clearly caring for not only her own children, but JLo's, Jennifer clearly values her kids' opinion, according to Lucy.

“By taking advice from her kids on her professional career Jennifer shows that she values their opinion, and she should as after all it is their demographic that her films often want to target! Not only is she encouraging them as she shows that she trusts their opinion but she is teaching them to listen to others’ advice and be open minded to their thoughts.”