Nicole Kidman credits her two 'divine' teen daughters Sunday and Faith for her success

In a recent heartfelt revelation, Nicole Kidman shared the profound impact her family has on her life and career, underscoring the invaluable support she receives from her loved ones.

Speaking with warmth and affection, Nicole credits her daughters, Sunday and Faith, along with her husband Keith Urban, for being the cornerstone of her success and happiness.

“I have my sister, mother, nieces, nephews, daughters. I’m raising a soon to be 16-year-old and a 13-year-old who are divine,” Nicole expressed in a touching interview with People.

Her voice filled with pride, she continued, “They’re just lovely people and I’m so lucky that I have Keith, who’s just my love, my deep, deep love. That gives me the ability to go and do whatever I have to do because I know where I can come back to.”

© Getty Nicole & Keith's daughters made a rare appearance via video link at an awards ceremony

Married since 2006, Nicole and Keith, both 56, share a bond that is deeply rooted in mutual respect and love, elements that have undoubtedly shaped their family life. Nicole recently reflected on the joys of watching her daughters grow, sharing her admiration for the teenage years and their challenges.

“I love teenage girls. I just find them exquisite,” Nicole remarked during an interview with Elle.

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Nicole with husband Keith

“I marvel at that age group and what they’re dealing with, but also their ability to handle so much.” It appears that her daughters are following in her creative footsteps, with Sunday showing a particular interest in filmmaking.

“And I’m raising a little girl that’s showing an interest in directing right now,” Nicole revealed to Time in 2018, expressing her support for her daughter's aspirations. By 2022, Sunday had firmly decided to pursue directing, a choice she arrived at independently.

“Sunday wants to be a director. Through nothing I’ve done, though,” Nicole shared with DuJour Magazine. “She’s learned to edit, and if I even offer to be in one of her films, the sense is I’m not getting anywhere near them.”

Despite her illustrious career and status as one of Hollywood's most successful stars, Nicole’s priority remains her role as a mother.

© George Pimentel Nicole and Keith in 2017

She is dedicated to being present for Sunday and Faith, emphasizing the importance of bedtime rituals and consistent parental presence.

“I have this huge desire to be there for them. I don’t want to miss their bedtimes,” Nicole stated passionately. “That bedtime is so deeply important for me. We talk. We try to have some consistency. The biggest consistency is, ‘I’m here and I love you and that will never change.’ It’s a constant balance.”

