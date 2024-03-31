Kim Kardashian’s daughter North, 10, is all grown up and looks just like mom in new video

This Easter, North West, the 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, captured hearts with a TikTok video that not only shared a heartfelt holiday greeting but also revealed the striking resemblance she bears to her mother, Kim, at 43.

In the video designed to spread joy and positivity, North sat alongside Kim, delivering a touching message that underscored their faith and gratitude.

"Jesus loves you, and god bless you, and Jesus will always be by your side, and we just want to thank Jesus for everything," they expressed interchangeably, concluding with, "We love you guys so much, god bless you. Happy Easter."

In the clip, Kim exuded casual elegance in a plaid pajama shirt, her signature dark tresses styled in soft waves, complemented by a subtle makeup look.

North, appearing more mature than ever, donned a blue V-neck jersey, her long curly hair elegantly braided, leaving a few strands to frame her face gracefully.

Her makeup, natural and understated, highlighted her youthful beauty and bore a remarkable similarity to her mother's style.

© TikTok Fans think North West looks just like her mom Kim Kardashian

The video sparked discussions among fans on social media, particularly on Reddit, where users debated North's evolving look, drawing parallels not just to Kim but also to her aunt, Kourtney Kardashian.

Amidst the conversation, one fan noted, "Them curls!! Soo pretty," while another stepped in to defend North's makeup choice, stating, "If she’s interested in makeup, who cares."

Kim and North's TikTok collaborations often feature lighthearted attempts by North to catch her mom off-guard, whether it's through unexpected filming or playful filters.

© TikTok North West poses with a friend

Yet, beyond these moments of family fun, North has shown a flair for the stage, joining her father, Kanye, in promoting his new album, Vultures.

Notably, during the album's launch party, North took the spotlight to perform her own verse from the album, captivating the audience and sharing a glimpse of her budding talent.

North is set to make her mark in the music industry with her upcoming debut album, Elementary School Dropout.

North West gives first on camera interview about new album

The news of this ambitious project was shared by North herself during the 2024 Rolling Loud festival in Inglewood, California, sparking excitement and anticipation among fans and followers.

In a conversation with 13-year-old reporter Jazyln from Jazzy's World TV, North confidently expressed: "It's going to be great," leaving much to the imagination about the album's contents and potential collaborations, including the possibility of featuring her father, the Heartless rapper.

© TikTok North mocks her dad Kanye West

When pressed for more details, North intriguingly responded, "Maybe! We don’t know yet," keeping the audience guessing about what the album will ultimately entail.

