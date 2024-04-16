Katie Holmes on why only daughter Suri Cruise would wear heels at the age of five

Katie Holmes is incredibly protective of daughter Suri, who will be turning 18 in just a few days time.

The doting mom rarely shares photos of her teenager and prefers to keep her out of the spotlight, but when Suri was younger, she was often pictured out and about, often dressed in stylish clothes picked out by her famous parents.

The little girl often made headlines thanks to her cute outfits, which even included the occasional pair of miniature high heels!

At the time, Suri was just five, and Katie opened up about the sweet backstory behind her daughter's shoe choice.

Talking to Access Hollywood in 2009, she said: "She, like every little girl - she loves my high heels."

Suri Cruise often wore heels as a little girl

Wanting to make sure that the shoes were safe for her little girl, Katie explained that the shoes her daughter was wearing were actually ballroom dancing shoes designed for children.

"They are actually ballroom dancing shoes for kids. I found them for her and she loves them," she said.

© Taylor Hill Suri has grown up in New York City

Suri spent her early years in Los Angeles with her mom and dad, Tom Cruise, but when the couple separated in 2012, she lived with her mom, and the pair moved to NYC several years later.

Tom is reportedly thought to not have a relationship with his daughter, although he doesn't talk about his personal life in interviews.

© Photo: Getty Images Katie Holmes shares daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise

He is also father to two grown-up children, Isabella and Connor, who he shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman. Katie has raised Suri to be incredibly down-to-earth and the pair have a close relationship.

It's clear that Suri has developed her parents' talents for performing, and showcased her incredible singing voice back in 2022.

© Getty Images Katie's daughter will be flying the nest this year

Suri was heard singing the opening credits of Katie's film, Alone Together, when she was just 15. She sang a pitch-perfect rendition of Blue Moon, and her mom was more than proud.

Chatting to Yahoo! Entertainment about her daughter's role in the movie, she said: "She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing.

"That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want - go do your thing'."

© Photo: Getty Images Katie loves being a mom

The mom-of-one was asked why she chose Suri for the job and she said: "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her."

It's a big year for Katie and Suri, as the teenager turns 18 on April 18, and will then be going off to college at the end of the summer.

This will be a huge transition for the actress, as her only child is likely going to be flying the nest. However, she is reportedly looking at colleges in New York City, meaning she won't be too far away from home.

