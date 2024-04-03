How Suri Cruise's lifestyle with mom Katie Holmes has drastically changed ahead of adulthood

Suri Cruise is counting down the days until adulthood, as the teenager turns 18 on April 18. Katie Holmes' mini-me will no doubt have a day to remember with her mom and friends in New York City, where she has grown up since childhood.

However, the 17-year-old's life has changed quite a lot over the years, as her early years were very different to the laidback lifestyle she is experiencing today.

Born in Santa Monica, California, Suri grew up in Hollywood in an impressive $40M Beverly Hills mansion with her dad Tom Cruise and mom Katie, complete with a swimming pool, children's playground and guest houses.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Katie Holmes' daughter Suri sounds just like her as she showcases singing voice

They lived there until Katie and Tom's separation in 2012. The then-couple also nested in a beautiful $59M house in Colorado, which had everything from a private trail system, ice hockey rink and a library.

What's more, Suri was also in the spotlight with her parents regularly, with her mom even coming to her defense back in 2009 when the then three-year-old was pictured on a number of occasions wearing heels.

© James Devaney Suri Cruise's lifestyle has changed dramatically since her childhood

At the time, Katie told Access Hollywood: "Like every little girl, she loves my high heels. They are actually ballroom dancing shoes for kids. I found them for her and she loves them."

Since Katie and Tom's split, which has since resulted in the Mission Impossible actor becoming estranged from his daughter, Suri has grown up for the majority of her childhood in New York City.

© Taylor Hill Suri Cruise has grown up in New York City

The cosmopolitan city has everything available to eat, buy and do, and Suri will have enjoyed having an exciting but down-to-earth lifestyle as a result.

Celebrities love NYC because they can enjoy a sense of anonymity, and Katie has certainly ensured that's been the case for her daughter. The proud mom doesn't share pictures of Suri on social media anymore, but has occasionally opened up about how proud she is of her only child. It's clear that Suri has developed her parents' talents for performing, and showcased her incredible singing voice back in 2022.

© Noel Vasquez Suri and Katie have a close bond

Suri was heard singing the opening credits of Katie's film, Alone Together, when she was just 15. She sang a pitch-perfect rendition of Blue Moon, and her mom was more than proud.

Chatting to Yahoo! Entertainment about her daughter's role in the movie, she said: "She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing. "That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want - go do your thing'."

© Lester Cohen/KCA2015 Katie has raised her daughter out of the spotlight

The mom-of-one was asked why she chose Suri for the job and she said: "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her." Suri is incredibly creative and these skills have been encouraged by her mom. Katie previously revealed that the pair enjoyed many crafty hobbies during the height of the pandemic during lockdown. "I painted, we had a sewing machine, so we were making quilts, we were cooking; we were on a perpetual vacation," Katie told the sophomore issue of Amazing magazine.

© Getty Images Katie and Tom with baby Suri in 2011

"We were also on a lake and there was a hammock, so I would wake up, sew, have coffee, take a nap on the hammock [laughs]… Oh and, by the way, I have to throw this in; we were staying by a lake, so we probably watched Dirty Dancing ten times. Let me tell you, I danced to it in the living room, and it still holds up. It was fun."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.