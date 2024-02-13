Katie Holmes' lookalike daughter Suri, 17, almost towers over her mother in rare NYC outing

Katie Holmes and her lookalike daughter Suri Cruise were spotted enjoying a stroll in NYC on Monday – and the 17-year-old is almost as tall as her mom!

The mother-daughter duo appeared lost in conversation as they shared a laugh while walking through Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood, and their similarities were hard to miss.

As well as their matching long dark hair, Katie and Suri even dressed alike, with the actress opting for an oversized denim jacket with a tan-colored collar, a red sweater, and black pants.

She accessorized with a large bag, a chunky necklace, and sunglasses with tinted lenses.

Suri, meanwhile, rocked a Western-inspired outfit. She wore light denim jeans with brown cowboy boots and a tan coat with white embroidery that boasted a shearling lining.

The high school student will celebrate her milestone 18th birthday in April, and she already appears to be catching up to her mom's statuesque height.

There will soon be a huge change in the family dynamic as Suri prepares to graduate from high school before likely attending college to further her education.

It has been previously reported that Katie is keen for her daughter to stay in New York City to study, but Suri – who is interested in the arts – may well choose to move further afield.

Katie is incredibly private when it comes to her daughter, but she has shared her talents with a wider audience after asking Suri to sing in her films Alone Together and Rare Objects.

In 2022's Alone Together, Suri sings 'Blue Moon' in the opening credits of the film, which you can listen to in the video below, and in last year's Rare Objects, she also showcased her incredible singing voice.

Katie also dedicated the movie to her daughter. At the very end of the credits for the two-hour flick, it reads: "This film is dedicated to SURI."

Katie spoke to Yahoo! Entertainment about her daughter's role in Alone Together and said: "She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing.

"That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want - go do your thing'."

On being asked why she chose Suri for the job, she responded: "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her."

Speaking about the "very meaningful" process of working with her daughter, Katie told Glamour: "I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her."

She continued: "But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people. And it's this safe, beautiful, creative space."

Katie added: "So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly. That's how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there because she's my heart."

Katie shares Suri with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, although he is reportedly estranged from his daughter, and they haven't been seen in public together for over a decade.

Katie was given sole custody of Suri at the time of their divorce in 2012. According to court documents, Tom agreed to pay $400,000 a year in child support until Suri turns 18.

