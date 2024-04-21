Michael J. Fox's daughter Schuyler stands tall beside mom Tracy Pollan in gorgeous new family photo

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan's twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 29, are growing up to be just as remarkably like their famous parents as they are each other.

That was exemplified in a new photo Tracy, 63, shared on Instagram from a mother-daughter trip to the Kaaterskill Falls in the Hudson Valley region of upstate New York.

She and Schuyler posed for a photo at the bottom of the majestic falls, each as tall as the other and sporting bright blonde locks, and dressed in layers to protect themselves from the spray.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan talk about Parkinson's and their foundation

Many fans dubbed the photo "beautiful" and reacted with comments like: "This is really good! Keep enjoying each other," and: "Such a beautiful picture," as well as: "Nothing like nature to ground us. Beautiful!"

Aquinnah and Schuyler prefer to keep their private lives out of the spotlight, as opposed to their older brother Sam Michael, 34, who is a producer. The youngest in the family is 22-year-old Esmé. However, all four siblings will occasionally make red carpet appearances with their parents, who met starring on Family Ties together and have been married for over 35 years.

Speaking previously with Good Housekeeping, the Back to the Future star, 62, explained that despite his battle with Parkinson's disease, his family remains as close as ever, and his children in particular have adapted to the situation beautifully.

© Instagram Tracy and Schuyler made a trip over the weekend to the Hudson Valley

He talked of familiar family rituals, sharing: "We'll go up to the country. And it's not unusual to make popcorn and then for all six of us to climb into bed and watch TV – just bodies everywhere. We are a really affectionate family, and we laugh a lot."

MORE: Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan look madly in love on date night at glitzy premiere

He added: "And you know, with Parkinson's, my kids just make the transition. If I am reaching for something, they will just do it and carry on."

© Instagram Michael and Tracy's twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler

"Again, people say to me, "How do you cope?" And I think, 'Cope?!' It's really hard to even think that way. Sometimes I'll stop and think, 'Am I selling short the experience my family is having?' But then I'll look back at it and say, no – they're having fun."

MORE: Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan dress for the rodeo on date night

The four might be poised for another red carpet with their parents soon at the Time 100 Gala, celebrating their dad's incredible career and decades-long advocacy for Parkinson's with Tracy.

© Getty Images The four will occasionally make appearances alongside their parents on red carpets

Ryan Reynolds wrote the dedication to the Family Ties star, speaking not only of his indelible legacy as an actor and advocate, but for being able to influence a new generation of youngsters like his daughter James.

MORE: Michael J. Fox's wife steals the limelight with ultra-glam appearance in loved-up photo with husband

"Last year I watched Back to the Future with my 8-year-old daughter," Ryan penned in his blurb. "It's become her [favorite] film. And for now, that's enough for me – and her. One more kid from one more generation sees what I saw."

"I know how lucky I am to call Mike a friend. She still has no idea that I know him. I don't need to teach my daughter the level of compassion Mike has mastered. Or teach her to tell stories the way Mike tells stories. I need to teach her that it's OK to fall a lot. It's the absolute best way to know you're flying."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.