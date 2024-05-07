Jennifer Lopez hints at huge news for twins Emme and Max’s future: 'I'm excited'

Jennifer Lopez is set to begin her tour across North America, beginning in June and ending in August with two nights at Madison Square Garden. But will her twins Emme and Max be joining her on the road?

According to the "Get Right" singer, she's been "negotiating" when her 16-year-old twins will stop by on the tour for quality time.

© Instagram Photo shared by Jennifer Lopez on Instagram in 2021 with her twins Max and Emme.

"We've been negotiating that!", she said on Good Morning America. "I'm out for like two months — from like June to August."

She revealed that she told them they have to come for the "whole month of July", and then they can "go to camp and do whatever you want with your friends in June", then in August they can go back and spend time with their friends again.

"But you have to come with mommy for a little while", she explained.

Many fans might be wondering what the chances are that Emme might perform with their mom, as in 2022 they took to the stage to sing - wowing the audience. The duo sang Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years", and later they sang Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A."

Similarly in 2020, as the singer headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, Emme joined their mother and Shakira on stage to sing the Springsteen anthem.

© Kevin Mazur Emme during the Super Bowl with JLo

JLo shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and they were born February 22, 2008. But according to the star, her new husband Ben Affleck is "a father figure to Max and Emme as well".

"What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him,” Jennifer told Vogue, speaking of Ben's kids Violet, Fin and Samuel.

This Is Me… Now will be JLo's first tour since before the pandemic, and it's safe to say she can't wait. "I haven’t been out for years, I think since 2019. Since before the pandemic. So I'm excited to see the fans and interact with the people again. It's always a good time."