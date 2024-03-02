Gwyneth Paltrow's teenage son Moses towers over his mom in rare photo

Gwyneth Paltrow was dwarfed by her son Moses in a rare photo she shared of the teenager.

The 17-year-old towered over his mom as they posed for a sweet selfie in the sunshine, with Gwyneth sharing the snap on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

The Iron Man actress, 51, was asked by a follower to share her favorite photo of her and her son, and she responded with the striking image of them.

Captioning the snap, which showed her resting her head on Moses' shoulder, she replied: "Not fave but recent."

While the height difference between the mother and son was clear to see, his resemblance to his famous dad, Chris Martin, was also hard to miss.

Gwyneth shares two children with the Coldplay frontman, Moses, and daughter Apple, 19.

© Instagram Moses looks so grown up

The former couple met in 2002 and married in December 2003 in a ceremony at a hotel in Southern California. She was pregnant with their daughter Apple at the time, and they later welcomed Moses in 2006.

They shocked fans in 2014 when they announced they had "consciously uncoupled," and their divorce was finalized in 2016.

© Instagram Gwyneth and Chris share two kids and have remained great friends

Speaking about their split to British Vogue, Gwyneth said: "We just didn't quite fit together. But man, did we love our children."

She added: "Between the day that I knew and the day we finally relented to the truth, we tried everything. We did not want to fail.

"We didn't want to let anyone down. We desperately didn't want to hurt our children. We didn't want to lose our family."

© Instagram Gwyneth and Chris split in 2014

In 2018, Gwyneth tied the knot with Brad Falchuk, who is a dad to daughter Isabella, 19, and son Brody, 17, who he shares with his ex-wife, Suzanne Bukinik.

On Friday, she marked his 53rd birthday with a post on Instagram, sharing a photo of the couple sitting on a beach at night, which she captioned: "Happy birthday @bradfalchuk You are my everything."

© Instagram Gwyneth and Brad will have been married 6 years in 2024

The couple met on the set of Glee in 2010 – which Brad co-created – but they didn't start a relationship until 2014 after both their marriages had ended.

They went public with their romance in 215 at Robert Downey, Jr.'s 50th birthday party, got engaged in 2017, and married in the Hamptons in September 2018.

Gwyneth admitted that she wasn't sure she would marry again after her divorce from Chris, but after falling in love with Brad, she soon changed her mind.

© Getty Images Gwyneth wasn't sure she'd marry again until she met Brad

"For a while, I thought, I don't know if I'd ever do it again. I have my kids—what's the point?" she told Marie Claire UK. "And then I met this incredible man, who made me think, no, this person is worth making this commitment to. I'm very much the marrying kind."

It wasn't easy for the actress to adjust to a blended family, admitting she found becoming a stepmom to Brad's children "really hard at first".

"You know, there's no book on this; nobody tells us what to do," she said in an Instagram Q&A last year.

© Instagram Gwyneth with her stepson Brody and Brad

"You're going into a family with dynamics. And there's all kinds of fear around loss and what does this person mean?"

She added: "But for myself, the minute I decided, and fully embodied the idea that my step kids were my kids and I love them just as much and I gave them the same rules and boundaries, and just kind of whole-heartedly went for it, then the easier the whole thing got. And now it's pretty great."

