Michael Strahan's teen daughters reunite for very pouty new photo ahead of 19th birthday

It was a case of double trouble for Michael Strahan's gorgeous daughters over the weekend when they were reunited with one another just in time to celebrate their 19th birthdays.

Twins Isabella and Sophia have moved away from New York to attend separate colleges, but looked delighted to be back together once more and teased fans with some fun snapshots of their reunion.

It appears they've returned home for a visit with their dad and Sophia posted a video of their excited pet pooches from inside Michael's home before Isabella shared a selfie with her sibling.

In the image, both young women pulled off their best pouts for the camera as they delivered a close-up that also highlighted their freckles and beautiful curly hair.

The pair will turn 19 on October 28 but haven't revealed their celebratory plans. Both are reveling in their new lives at college.

Isabella is embracing everything California has to offer after starting her studies at USC while Sophia is a student at Duke University in North Carolina.

© Instagram Isabella and Sophia now attend separate colleges

Despite being twins, the girls are very different and have enjoyed their separate social circles over the years.

Speaking about their decisions to go to different schools during an appearance on The View, Michael said: "Sophia is going to Duke, Isabella is going to USC. [They are] their first choices of school, and they worked really hard," before maintaining: "I'm very proud of them, I'm a happy father.

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael with his daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick

"They're very far from each other, but they went to separate high schools, since tenth grade." Michael then added: "They have completely separate sets of friends, even though they are great friends with each other," before he quipped: "But they also argue and fight to the point where they need to be separated."

Michael opened up about their differing personalities when he told New York Family that Isabella is the calmer of the two. "I'd say she's more playful, very chill, never gets very upset or fired up. She's very 'it is what it is,'" he said.

© Instagram Michael pictured with his daughters Tanita, Sophia and Isabella

The Good Morning America host shares his two youngest children with his second ex-wife, Jean Muggli. He is also a father to Michael Jr. and his other daughter, Tanita, from his relationship with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins.

He's incredibly proud of all of his children and gushed about his oldest kids too when he described to the outlet what they are like. Speaking of Michael Jr. he said: "He's funny. He just got his car about two weeks ago, and he washes it and takes care of it every day. He's a very particular young man. He's very smart too.

© Instagram Michael is also a father to his son Michael Jr

"He likes to say to me, 'Dad, you're smart, but you cannot challenge me in the fields of math and science.'"

As for his oldest daughter, Michael revealed that she's very similar to him. "She's kind of like me in the sense that she has a very strong personality, but a silent strong personality," he said. "She's not going to be one to walk into a room and make it all about her. She definitely has an opinion and she's very smart and she knows what she wants, which I love about her."

