David Tennant, 52, and wife Georgia, 39, look uber glamorous for rare ritzy date night

Notoriously private couple David Tennant and his wife Georgia's red carpet appearances are few and far between, so fans were delighted to see them enjoying a ritzy date night at the Olivier Awards.

The Doctor Who actor – who played the Time Lord between 2005 and 2010 – and his wife – whose dad is former Doctor Who star Peter Davison – dressed to the nines for the event at Royal Albert Hall on 14 April 2024. While David opted for a head-turning velvet suit covered with delicate celestial gold embroidery and embellishments, Georgia kept it classic in a black dress with long sleeves and a structured bodice.

© Dave Benett The couple coordinated in black at The Olivier Awards 2024

Adding a touch of glamour to her ensemble, silver sparkles on Georgia's neckline broke up the ebony hue and tied in with her clutch bag and pointed-toe heels.

The couple have been married since 2011 after meeting while filming The Doctor's Daughter in 2008, and they now share five children: Olive, 12, Wilfred, ten, Doris, eight, Birdie, four, and Georgia's eldest child Ty, 21.

© Joe Maher/BAFTA Georgia and David Tennant, who got married in 2011, tend to keep their relationship private

Despite their 13-year age gap, Georgia admitted she knew they would get on well romantically and was not shy about pursuing David. "I very much forced it into happening," she said on a joint appearance with her husband on That Gaby Roslin Podcast. "I was very much the driving force. Had I not worked quite so hard, it might not have happened."

Turning her attention towards her husband, she continued: "You thought maybe I was lonely and wanted a chat... I very much fell into the stalker category. Thank goodness I did though. I just made a decision, I thought, 'This is going to be good, let's do this, I'll just persevere until he gives in.'"

David was more hesitant about starting a relationship, explaining that they were an "unlikely life partnership."

He said: "I thought we were an unlikely life partnership, there was a bit of an age gap. Because Doctor Who had run through my life like a stick of rock, to end up marrying the daughter of one of the doctors, it all felt a bit stupid... so there were a lot of things against it."

Georgia has since added that while their marriage thrives off-screen, casting directors had concerns about them acting as love interests on the 2020 TV series Staged.

"Nobody seemed to want to let me do it," the actress told Radio Times. "For one part I was told by a casting director that I wasn't a convincing partner for him… I was like, 'But we're married. With quite a few kids!'

© Instagram The Staged stars are parents to five children

"So, basically, every actor who could possibly play the part would have to be eliminated in order for me to be allowed to play his wife."

Reflecting on the experience of working with David again, Georgia had nothing but gushing words about her husband. "He’s the only person I ever really want to spend any time with," she began during an interview with Fabric Magazine.

"He’s such a great asset, he’s really supportive of me whilst in no way being patronising, which is all I look for really in a human being: nice and supportive. And yeah, it just felt like a very safe space, and I feel like it worked better than I thought it was going to. So, we certainly wouldn’t rule out working together again in the future."

