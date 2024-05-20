Michael J. Fox's wife Tracy Pollan celebrates with lookalike daughters Schuyler and Esmé in rare family snap

Michael J. Fox's daughters are proving to be just as inspirational as he is, as evidenced by their latest move in support of their parents' charitable foundation.

His and wife Tracy Pollan's daughters Schuyler, 29, and Esmé, 22, ran the Brooklyn Half Marathon to support the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which raises funds to spread awareness about and fund research for Parkinson's disease.

Tracy was right by the finish line cheering her two girls on, holding a sign which read "You got this Esme! Sky!" celebrating them after they finished the race.

Recommended video You may also like Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan talk about Parkinson's and the foundation looking for a cure

On Sunday, Tracy, 63, posted a pair of photos of the two and captioned it: "Could not be more proud of these two! You did it!" and Michael, 62, then shared a snap of Tracy with their daughters and wrote: "Amazing women. I love you three. So proud."

Adoring fans left supportive comments like: "You rock, beautiful ladies!" and: "You've got some good women in your family, @realmikejfox," plus: "You have such amazing and beautiful daughters!"

© Instagram Michael and Tracy celebrated their daughters completing the Brooklyn Half Marathon this Saturday, May 18

Michael and Tracy, who have been married for over 35 years after first meeting on the sitcom Family Ties, are also the parents of son Sam Michael, 34, and Aquinnah, who is Schuyler's twin sister.

MORE: Michael J. Fox is all smiles during star-studded night out with wife Tracy Pollan

While the siblings keep their private lives out of the spotlight, they will occasionally join their parents on the red carpet for major events, while mom and dad last made an outing at the TIME 100 Gala in NYC last month, to celebrate the Back to the Future star being honored in this year's issue.

© Instagram "Could not be more proud of these two! You did it!" Tracy wrote for her daughters Esmé and Schuyler

Speaking previously with Good Housekeeping, the actor explained that despite his battle with Parkinson's disease, his family members have been his biggest champions, and all of them have stepped up to the plate when it comes to adapting to tough situations and advocating for the disease.

MORE: Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan dress for the rodeo on date night

He spoke fondly of familiar family rituals, saying: "We'll go up to the country. And it's not unusual to make popcorn and then for all six of us to climb into bed and watch TV — just bodies everywhere. We are a really affectionate family, and we laugh a lot."

© Instagram The couple are parents to three daughters and one son

He added: "And you know, with Parkinson's, my kids just make the transition. If I am reaching for something, they will just do it and carry on."

MORE: Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan's son Sam looks so much like famous dad in family photo spanning three generations

"Again, people say to me, "How do you cope?" And I think, 'Cope?!' It's really hard to even think that way. Sometimes I'll stop and think, 'Am I selling short the experience my family is having?' But then I'll look back at it and say, no — they're having fun."

© Getty Images "And you know, with Parkinson's, my kids just make the transition. If I am reaching for something, they will just do it and carry on."

In an interview with Reader's Digest, he shared his parenting advice, which was: "Always be available to your kids. Because if you say, 'Give me five minutes, give me 10 minutes,' it'll be 15, it'll be 20. And then when you get there, the shine will have worn off whatever it is they wanted to share with you."