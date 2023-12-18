Stacey Dooley's baby daughter Minnie says 'mum' in rare video

Former Strictly champ Stacey Dooley is a doting mother to her mini-me daughter Minnie whom she shares with her partner, Kevin Clifton.

And on Monday, the mother-of-one, 36, shared the most precious video of her tiny tot uttering the words "mum".

© Shutterstock Stacey shares Minnie with her partner Kevin Clifton

In the sweet clip, which Stacey posted on her Instagram Stories, the BBC presenter is filming herself in the back of a cab while she perfects her makeup with a blending brush. And although Minnie is hidden from view, her little voice suddenly chirps up halfway through the video.

© Instagram The star is a doting mother to her daughter Minnie

She gurgles, "Mum," before Stacey jumps in and adds: "Yeah?", in response to which Minnie quizzes "Mum?" for a second time.

Watch the adorable moment in the video below...

WATCH: Stacey Dooley’s baby daughter Minnie sweetly says ‘mum’ in relatable video

For the relatable outing, Stacey donned a simple black top which she paired with some gorgeous gold earrings and a simple gold chain necklace. To aid with her makeup application, the former Glow Up presenter secured her flowing amber locks with two slide clips.

This isn't the first time Stacey has shared a candid insight into her parenting journey. On Sunday, the flame-haired documentary star uploaded a video of herself attending to Minnie as she enjoyed an unplanned playtime session in the kitchen.

Alongside the clip, the mother-of-one made no bones about her predicament and wrote: "We took nap time at the wrong time and now we are arranging cupboards at 8.15.

"PERFECT ACTUALLY FOR A 7am pick up".

© Shutterstock Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have been together since 2019

The beloved TV star shares her daughter Minnie with her partner and former Strictly co-star, Kevin Clifton. The duo, who lifted the glitterball trophy back in 2018, welcomed their bundle of joy into the world earlier this year.

At the time of her arrival, they posted a sweet image of a letter bearing Minnie's name, alongside the words: "Minnie's parents". Meanwhile, on his Instagram Stories, Kevin wrote: "Our daughter Minnie is here".

Since welcoming their daughter, Stacey and Kevin have been incredibly transparent about their experiences as first-time parents. During a candid chat with HELLO!, the presenter shared: "It's hard not to slip into clichés when I'm asked this but honestly becoming a mum has changed me entirely.

"Every stage is a surprise! The emotions are completely overwhelming. I'm obsessed! My priorities have shifted massively. My daughter is the love of my life… So cheesy but so true!"

© Instagram Stacey welcomed Minnie in January

And during a recent appearance on BBC Morning Live, Kevin echoed Stacey's sentiments, adding: "I'm obsessed, I'm absolutely obsessed. "We've just completely fallen in love with her. I do feel a little bit guilty sometimes when I'm on the road. Like I miss them as they're obviously at home, but I do get a night's sleep."