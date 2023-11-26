Stacey Dooley's baby daughter Minnie looks so grown-up in new photo - and wait until you see her red hair

Kevin Clifton melted hearts at the weekend with a brand-new photo of his baby daughter, Minnie.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former Strictly Come Dancing star, who shares Minnie with his partner Stacey Dooley, uploaded a precious photo of his little girl looking particularly festive in a cheery Christmas jumper.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shares rare home video of Kevin Clifton and baby daughter Minnie

The tiny tot looked cute beyond belief in her knitted garment emblazoned with Christmas puddings, santas, penguins, snowmen and red-nosed reindeer.

She could be seen standing upright in her jumper and jeans with her face turned away from the camera.

© Instagram Little Minnie looked so precious in her festive knit

Whilst the youngster’s identity was largely hidden, Minnie, who came into the world back in January this year, sported bright red locks just like her famous mum, Stacey.

Doting dad Kevin was quick to highlight their uncanny resemblance in his caption, writing: "'Is @sjdooley a natural ginger?'" followed by a laughing face emoji and an orange love heart.

The professional dancer's friends and followers flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages in awe of Minnie's grown-up appearance and flaming tresses.

© Instagram Stacey and Kevin welcomed Minnie at the start of 2023

"So cute growing so fast," gushed one follower, while another added: "That's the most gorgeous little Christmas jumper!"

A third commented: "Her hair, the jumpers & jeans… All too much," and a fourth sweetly wrote: "Wow mummy's genes are deffo strong in the hair colour department and I am here for it… Also her jumper is the cutest thing ever!"

© Shutterstock Kevin and Stacey met on Strictly Come Dancing

Since welcoming their bundle of joy, Stacey and Kevin have shared glimpses inside their parenting journey.

And during a recent interview with HELLO!, Stacey spoke about how her priorities have significantly shifted since becoming a mother.

"It's hard not to slip into clichés when I'm asked this but honestly becoming a mum has changed me entirely. Every stage is a surprise! The emotions are completely overwhelming," she told us.

© Instagram The TV star adores spending time with her mini-me daughter

"I'm obsessed! My priorities have shifted massively. My daughter is the love of my life… So cheesy but so true!"

Proud dad Kevin has also been incredibly vocal about his experience as a first-time dad. Appearing on BBC Morning Live, the dancer revealed: "I'm obsessed, I'm absolutely obsessed.

"We've just completely fallen in love with her. "I do feel a little bit guilty sometimes when I'm on the road. Like I miss them as they're obviously at home, but I do get a night's sleep."

Lovebirds Stacey and Kevin first crossed paths on hit BBC show Strictly when they were partnered on the show in 2018. The couple later embarked on a romantic relationship and have been going from strength to strength ever since.