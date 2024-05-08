Kim Kardashian opens up about daughter North West’s 'ridiculous' TikTok dances she ‘makes’ her do

At the 2024 OMR Festival in Hamburg, Germany, Kim Kardashian shared a lighter, more personal aspect of her life—her participation in TikTok dances orchestrated by her daughter, North West.

Despite recently facing a less-than-warm reception at Tom Brady’s roast, the SKIMS CEO’s spirits were high as she discussed the joy and creativity her children bring to her life through their social media adventures.

The 43-year-old mogul, who manages the joint TikTok account she shares with 10-year-old North, confessed that while the platform isn't her main focus, it serves as a wonderful space for family bonding.

“I'm not that active on TikTok, except for these ridiculous dances that my daughter makes me do, if you want to really make fun of me,” Kim admitted with a laugh.

This account, boasting over 19 million followers, highlights the playful and creative interactions between Kim and her children, capturing their dance routines and more.

Kim expressed her admiration for her children’s creative pursuits beyond social media, noting that North, in particular, has developed a knack for special effects makeup and filmmaking.

“They've taken it to a different level where they've, I’ve gotten like full camera equipment and they've made these short films,” she shared.

This cinematic venture extends to full household productions. “You know, they do plays in the house, and they dress up, and now they do some TikTok dances. But then they'll fully put their devices down, be fully engaged in a full production that they're doing at home that's so fun to watch,” Kim enthused.

Despite the fun, Kim is cautious about internet safety and the balance of screen time, which is a priority for her as a parent.

“I would always think as a parent first, no matter what,” she emphasized. The reality TV star has established firm boundaries for device use within her family—no screens in the morning, during meals, or in the car—ensuring her children engage more with the world around them rather than just digital content.

Kim’s family-centric approach also reflects in her personal life decisions. After her relationship with rapper Kanye West, with whom she shares North, Chicago, six, Saint, eight, and Psalm, four, ended in 2022, Kim has shifted her focus more towards personal happiness and fulfillment rather than seeking a relationship.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy, and I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy,” she revealed in a recent Vogue interview.

Adding to the family’s creative legacy, North recently took to the stage at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, during one of her father’s concerts to announce her debut album, humorously titled Elementary School Drop Out.

The title is a playful homage to her father’s debut, The College Dropout, although it has stirred some controversy. Her confident announcement, “Hi, it's Northie, and I've been working on an album,” was met with enthusiastic cheers.