Christie Brinkley stuns with photos of lookalike daughter Sailor on special occasion

Christie Brinkley has stunned fans by sharing a video and some photos of her daughter Sailor which show just how alike she and Sailor look. The former CoverGirl star took to her social media on Sunday night in order to celebrate her daughter's 25th birthday.

"Happy Birthday Sailor Lee!" she captioned a video of their family celebrations, in which Sailor – who has taken after her mom and pursued a career in modelling – looks like her mom's twin.

WATCH: Christie and her daughter look oh-so-alike while celebrating Sailor's birthday

"Omg she looks just like her Mommy," commented one fan in response to Christie's post, while another wrote: "Your daughter Sailor looks Just like you ! What a beautiful video… there's so much love here." "A party full of pretty people," a third person complimented.

The comment section was also awash with people wishing Sailor a very happy birthday, and celebrating Christie's family outing which showed how her whole family had come together to celebrate Sailor's big day. The former Sports Illustrated model finished her post: "May this new year be full of adventure laughter and LOVE! I love you sooooo much! 25 Already!"

Sailor with her mom in 2022

Her celebrations didn’t end there though, as she also took to her Instagram story to share several super cute photos of Sailor from over the years. Tagging her daughter in a photo which showed her as a baby wearing a pink and yellow flower crown, Christie then also posted a photo of them together along with the caption "Happy Birthday My Tiny Dancer!"

Alongside another photo of Sailor, now a toddler, Christie wrote: "Happy Birthday My Little Island Girl." Finally, she also posted pictures of Sailor with the family's pet pooches, Maple, Chester and Lionel. Alongside these she wrote "Happy birthday to the best little puppy mommy… I love you @sailorbrinkleycook" in a cute tribute that was clearly intended to be from the beloved pets themselves.

© Christie Brinkley on Instagram Sailor with her pet pooch Lionel

The 69-year-old actress and model often takes to social media to share throwbacks to her time raising her three children, of which Sailor is the youngest. Christie also shares a daughter, Alexa Ray Joel with her former husband Billy Joel, and a son, Jack Paris Brinkley who she had with her third husband Richard Taubman.

In May 2023, Christie and Sailor enjoyed a night out at the movies when they attended the premiere of Sophie Lane Curtis' On Our Way. Writing in the caption of her photos from that event which also drew fans to make comparisons between her and her daughter, Christie heaped praise for the movie, saying: "Each frame of the film is so beautifully composed... it’s clearly the product of an Artist with a unique perspective all her own! Brava Sophie you are definitely on your way!"

© Christie Brinkley on Instagram Christie with her daughter in a rare photo which she shared for Sailor's 25th birthday

More recently the former model successfully kicked back at hate she'd received for sharing photos of herself on social media. "[There] are the people that scan celebrities pages, hoping to find some cellulite, wrinkles , or anything that they can point to to critique," she criticized. "It must be some form of compensation for some thing they are lacking," she continued, before thanking the "sweet souls" who then took on the bullies in the comment section by posting kind words instead.