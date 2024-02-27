Kelly Ripa's son Michael leaves mom in awe with new photo resembling famous dad

Kelly Ripa couldn't be prouder of the oldest of her three children, Michael Consuelos, as he continues to take after his famous parents in several ways.

Not only is Michael, 26, venturing into acting and writing just like his mom and dad, Mark Consuelos, but it looks like the genes don't travel far from the pool.

A new photo he shared on his Instagram certainly caught his mom's attention, which looked to be a sepia-toned throwback to a recent magazine shoot.

"Great shot," Kelly sweetly commented, while a friend joked: "This is alotta hair!!" and Michael just quipped back: "A mane."

Back in December, Michael and his sister Lola, 22, appeared on an episode of Live with Kelly and Mark to share some life updates with their parents and viewers.

Mark asked Michael how he was faring, having returned home for the holidays, and he responded: "It's been great. Live in Brooklyn, producing for The Real Housewives. About two years of that now. I'm still sane."

Soon after graduating from New York University (also his sister's alma mater), Michael began writing and doing small acting work, and soon found himself at Bravo.

He has been producing for The Real Housewives of New Jersey and The Real Housewives of New York, and in People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue, he talked about reaping the benefits of being Mark Consuelos' son.

"My dad has a cool closet," he told the publication. "I often raid my dad's closet – and he always notices. He's like, 'Hey, where's this?' And I'm like, 'Oh, you weren't home. You were in Vancouver for a while, so I figured...' He's like, 'Don't figure, ask!'"

© Instagram Kelly and Mark are the proud parents of three children

He did joke that his dad sometimes wanted both his sons (Joaquin, 21, is the youngest in the family) to "look like him," going so far as to encourage matching attire.

"I got new glasses and then my dad texts me, 'Where did you get those glasses?'" Michael remembered. "And I'm like, 'Oh no, can you at least pick a different color?' My dad, my brother, and I will be wearing the same black pants and gray shirt and I'm like, I try to look a little different than that. I like to stand out a little bit."

© Instagram The 26-year-old is leaning into a career in entertainment like his parents

While the young Riverdale star often found himself gravitating towards fits that emphasized comfort, he was partial to a good suit.

"I'm a big suit guy," he said. "Whenever I have any chance to dress up, wear a tie and suit, I jump at it. Looking good and being comfortable doing it, that's my thing."

© Instagram He credited his parents for encouraging him to lead a normal life

He couldn't help gushing over his famous All My Children star parents, though, adding: "I've always kind of maintained that my parents are cooler than me, so they don't really embarrass me. If anything, I'm worried about embarrassing them. But I've always taken what they do and who they are with a lot of pride. I feel like I've won the jackpot."

