The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares rare photo of baby daughter - and it's so special

Will Kirk has been spending a wonderful Christmas with his wife Polly Snowdon and their little girl, sharing a very rare photo of the one-year-old on Instagram.

The Repair Shop's resident woodwork expert's little girl was pictured standing underneath a glittering Christmas tree, admiring a sizable pile of presents and her first ever stocking for Santa. Will issued a special thank you to his "wonderful mate" and co-star Dominic Chinea for handmaking the sentimental item, which was crafted in a colourful patchwork style and boasted a white fluffy lining.

© Instagram Will Kirk's one-year-old daughter was enjoying her very first Christmas stocking

Will wrote: "Merry Christmas from my world to yours. thanks again to my wonderful mate @dominicchinea for handmaking my daughter's Christmas stocking for this year's #therepairshop Secret Santa. She loves it as much as I do. You'll forever be a part of our Christmas family tradition! xxx."

The little girl boasted a full head of dark curls and was clad in the cutest outfit. Rocking a red printed dress, grey tights, and a matching wool cardigan with little burgundy shoes, she was a veritable Christmas cherub.

© Instagram Will issued a special thank you to his co-star from The Repair Shop, Dominic Chinea (centre), for handmaking the stocking

The Repair Shop fans were left emotional by the super sweet snap. The photo also marked the first time she'd been photographed standing – and they couldn't believe how quickly time was going.

One commented: "She's so big now! Merry Christmas," while another shared, "Oh she's walking already. Only seems five minutes ago since she was born."

A third reflected on the close bond between The Repair Shop regulars, penning: "So lovely - and kind of sums up the spirit of The Repair Shop. What a thoughtful gift and wonderful friendship. Have a wonderful break."

© Instagram The woodwork expert is yet to reveal his daughter's name

The antique furniture restorer welcomed his first child with his wife Polly in July 2022. He is yet to reveal his daughter's name, but he does however share snippets of their family life on Instagram.

The star has admitted that leaving his little girl and heading to set can be challenging.

© Instagram Will and his wife Polly welcomed their first child in July 2022

When HELLO! asked how life as a dad has been treating him, Will said: "Absolutely amazing. I love her so much. It was quite tricky to leave home this morning to come down to The Repair Shop because she's so sweet in the mornings and she just looks up at you and she'd just woken up."

He added: "I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child."

In September, Will treated fans to a photo of his wife Polly, looking lovely in a summery dress as the pair celebrated a friend's wedding.

© Instagram The BBC star often treats fans to photos from family days out

While little is known about Polly, she is thought to have studied Psychology at the University of Exeter before gaining a doctorate in Education Psychology at Essex University.

RELATED: The Repair Shop stars' weddings: Will Kirk's Cotswolds nuptials, Suzie Fletcher's bridal sports bra & more

The couple tied the knot in August 2021 in a ceremony that took place at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester.