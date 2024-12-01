Gwyneth Paltrow waltzes with son Moses, 18, in the sweetest mother-son moment

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin reunited as a family on Saturday night as they jet set to Paris to celebrate their eldest child, their daughter Apple, being an invitee at Le Bal des Débutantes - one of the most exclusive debutante balls in the world.

As Apple glittered at Le Bal in a bespoke, baby-blue Cinderella gown by Valentino, her younger brother Moses, 18, was also there to watch her shine.

Coldplay frontman Chris was seen enjoying a father-daughter dance with Apple as the pair took to the dancefloor at the Shangri-La, Paris. Meanwhile, Goop founder Gwyneth was led by Moses, who looked dapper in a slick black tuxedo.

WATCH: Coldplay's Chris Martin dances with his daughter Apple at Débutante ball

Hollywood actress Gwyneth looked sensational at the glittering event, slipping into a ruffled black organza dress complete with sheer long sleeves, a pie-crust neckline and all-over sparkles.

© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Gwyneth and her son, Moses, enjoyed a moment on the dancefloor

She and her son smiled sweetly at each other, spinning around the dance floor alongside Chris and Apple.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's close-knit family

After tying the knot in 2003, Gwyneth and Chris announced their "conscious uncoupling" in 2014, officially divorcing two years later.

© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Apple twirling on the dancefloor with her dad, Chris

Despite their split, the pair have remained incredibly close for the sake of their children, and have upheld their sense of togetherness. In March 2024, Gwyneth opened up to The Sunday Times about her heartbreak amid her son attending Brown University, which he started this fall.

© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Gwyneth looked so proud of her daughter at the glittering occasion

"On the one hand, incredible sadness. A deep sense of impending grief. On the other hand, this is exactly what should be happening," she said of being an empty nester.

"Your kids are supposed to be, you know, young adults who can achieve and cope and make connections and be resilient. That's exactly what you want. And that means they leave the house."

© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Blythe Danner, Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple with her brother Moses

Being the son of Fix You, Yellow and Stars hitmaker Chris Martin, it comes as no surprise Moses has show an interest in music growing up, but that isn't his only talent.

© Instagram Gwyneth spoke candidly about her son Moses making her an empty nester

Previously, Gwyneth revealed that her son held niche interests in certain cultural eras, explaining on his 18th birthday that he had become "an expert in synths from the 80’s and the French new wave."

She added: "I am so proud of who you are. I love your sensitivity and brilliance and quiet humor. I admire how deep you go into areas that interest you."