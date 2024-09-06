Gwyneth Paltrow is the proud mother of two kids, Apple, 20, and Moses, 18, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The Academy Award-winning actress often shares heartwarming snaps while spending quality time with her two grown-up children and one photo left us in awe over how much Gwyneth's daughter resembles her famous grandmother.

Gwyneth's mother is Primetime Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress Blythe Danner, 81.

The star has appeared in notable films and television shows including Huff, We Were the Mulvaneys, Meet the Parents and more.

Gwyneth's daughter Apple is the image of Blythe Danner

1/ 4 © Instagram Spitting image A recent photograph of Gwyneth alongside her daughter and son was shown in a snapshot of a video reel she shared to her Instagram. The actress captioned the highlights reel: "Summer was good to us," which featured multiple clips and snaps from the warmer months during which they've been spending lots of quality time. The photo in question showed the proud mom wearing a crisp blue shirt with white wide-leg trousers as she put both her arms around her two children. Moses kept things casual with a burgundy polo shirt and beige chinos with Adidas gazelles, while his older sister wore a stunning red and white chequered dress with black buckled shoes. Apple's resemblance to her grandmother in the summer snap is striking and her resemblance to Blythe is uncanny!

2/ 4 © Instagram Family selfie This cute selfie was taken by Gwyneth when the Shakespeare in Love actress was on vacation with her two kids. Moses bears a strong resemblance to his dad in the snap, while Apple is once again the image of her maternal grandmother!



3/ 4 © Instagram Vacation There's no denying Apple has the looks of both her parents, but this photo sparked conversation on Gwyneth's Instagram, with one person writing: "She looks like her father with her grandmother's eyes. Beautiful." Another said: "The daughter apple is stunning. A mix between her grandmother and father."



4/ 4 © Instagram Mother-daughter bond Apple looks more like Blythe than ever in this photo. The mother-daughter pose in front of a gorgeous sunset in Mexico while on holiday. We love how their bond is so strong! It's clear Gwyneth is so proud of her eldest, and previously said of her on Instagram to celebrate her recent birthday: "You are the most extraordinary, the most hilarious, the most brilliant... I love your WWII insights as much as I love your physical comedy.

